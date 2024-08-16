We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




AI in Colonoscopies Detects Early Signs of Bowel Cancer

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Aug 2024
Print article
Image: The GI Genius in use during a colonscopy (Photo courtesy of NHS)
Image: The GI Genius in use during a colonscopy (Photo courtesy of NHS)

Technology using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify early signs of bowel cancer could gain prominence after a research study has demonstrated greater efficiency in detecting potential new cases.

Researchers at Newcastle University (Newcastle upon Tyne, UK) led the COLO-DETECT randomized controlled trial, where 2,032 participants were divided into two groups for colonoscopy procedures. A colonoscopy is a procedure involving a camera used to look inside the bowel to spot cancerous and precancerous polyps (adenomas). One group underwent colonoscopies with the assistance of the GI Genius AI device, a computer module that integrates with existing colonoscopy technology. The device highlights potential polyps by framing them with a green box on the monitor, though the final decision to remove a polyp rests with the clinician. The other group received standard, non-AI-assisted colonoscopies.

The findings published in Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology demonstrated that the AI-enhanced colonoscopies were more effective in identifying adenomas—polyps that could potentially develop into cancer. Specifically, the use of GI Genius led to the detection of an additional 0.36 adenomas per procedure, a significant improvement over traditional methods. Furthermore, the AI technology identified at least one adenoma in an additional 8 out of every 100 patients compared to those who had a standard colonoscopy. The technology was particularly effective in detecting sessile serrated adenomas, which are considered especially concerning due to their potential for rapid progression to malignancy. The study also found that smaller and flatter polyps were more frequently detected with the aid of the AI device. Importantly, the use of this technology did not lead to an increase in procedural complications. The incorporation of the GI Genius system extended the average duration of a colonoscopy by only about 90 seconds.

“We are delighted with the outcome of this trial. Simply put, it will save lives. This trial has demonstrated that using artificial intelligence can significantly increase detection of the kinds of abnormalities in the bowel that may progress to cancer. It allows us to find these lesions, remove them, and stop them from turning into cancer,” said Professor Colin Rees, Professor of Gastroenterology at Newcastle University who led the trial. “Crucially, we know that some of the polyps that lead to cancer are small polyps or flat polyps. The AI helped us find more of these lesions, it is finding the things we are concerned about as well as spotting things that we can miss with the human eye.”

Related Links:
Newcastle University

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Vascular Closure System
VASCADE

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Air-Powered Computer to Help Prevent Blood Clots and Strokes
Machine Learning Detects Cardiovascular Diseases Before Symptoms Appear
Smart Face Mask with Self-Powering Capability Detects Lung Cancer
Image: The insertable glucose sensor uses a compact and cost-effective phosphorescence lifetime imager and machine learning (Photo courtesy of American Chemical Society)

New System with Insertable Biosensor to Revolutionize Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Diabetes, which affects over 450 million people worldwide, requires continuous and accurate glucose monitoring to prevent serious health issues. Traditional methods, like frequent finger pricking, are... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Image: The LEX 5-minute diagnostics platform provides an answer faster and with less hands-on effort than any existing product on the market (Photo courtesy of LEX Diagnostics)

5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Point of care (POC) testing provides significant clinical benefits, particularly when results can be obtained quickly enough to inform clinical decisions during a single consultation, eliminating the need... Read more

Business

view channel
Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
Image: The partnership will enable CGM sensors based on Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre sensing technology to integrate with Medtronic’s insulin delivery systems (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

Abbott and Medtronic Global Partnership to Integrate Advanced Glucose Sensing Technology with Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

Abbott (Abbott Park, IL, USA) and Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) have entered into a global partnership to collaborate on an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system based on Abbott's advanced... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE