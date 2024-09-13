We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Ultraportable Battery Powered Medical Device Revolutionizes Concept of Portable Surgical Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Sep 2024
Image: The SurgiField ultraportable battery powered sterile environment (Photo courtesy of SurgiBox)
For over a century, surgical care has been a vital component of global health care. As the rates of traumatic injuries, cancers, and cardiovascular diseases continue to rise, the influence of surgical interventions on public health systems is expected to grow. Surgeons and anesthetists treat a wide array of conditions, including cancers, injuries, pregnancy complications, and infections. However, billions of people around the world currently lack safe, timely, and affordable access to these services. There is a pressing need to strengthen health systems to enhance the delivery of comprehensive surgical and anesthesia care, ensuring universal access without financial hardship. Now, an innovative portable surgical environment offers a protected, clean setting for surgery that can be deployed rapidly anytime, anywhere.

SurgiBox, Inc. (Cambridge MA, USA) has introduced the SurgiField, which revolutionizes the concept of portable surgical care and pushes the boundaries of field surgery with advanced features that ensure the safety and effectiveness of surgical procedures in austere environments. The SurgiField is an ultra-portable, battery-powered sterile environment composed of two medical devices: a sterile, single-use SurgiBubble and a non-sterile, reusable, battery-powered Smart Control Module (SCM). The SurgiBubble is a disposable sterile device that isolates the surgical site with a physical barrier from the surrounding environment. It is inflated by its medical device accessory, the battery-powered SCM, which filters outside air using HEPA filters. Its other non-medical accessory, the non-sterile Pop Up Frame (PuF), provides structural integrity.

Most of the patient's body remains outside the SurgiBubble, with only the surgical site isolated from the external environment. Both general and loco-regional anesthesia can be administered as usual, and sensors can be applied normally. Any lines that need to be inside the enclosure can run through self-sealing line-ports. A magnetic material port is available at the tail end of the SurgiBubble, providing controlled access between the inside and outside. SurgiBox is currently developing an updated version of the SurgiBubble by integrating cutting-edge technologies that enhance its portability, functionality, and reliability, ultimately saving lives in the most challenging situations. The new SurgiBubble is poised to be a game-changer in field surgeries, offering an even more robust solution for delivering high-quality surgical care wherever it is needed.

SurgiBox, Inc.

