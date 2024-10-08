We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Groundbreaking Ultrasound-Guided Needle Insertion System Improves Medical Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Oct 2024
Image: The advanced ultrasound-guided needle insertion system addresses key challenges in current procedural guidance (Photo courtesy of RIVANNA)
Ultrasound-guided neuraxial procedures have traditionally been hampered by technical challenges, such as the need for three hands to manage the needle, probe, and syringe simultaneously, steep needle angles limiting ultrasound visibility, and difficulties in achieving real-time in-plane approaches with standard probes. Now, an advanced ultrasound-guided needle insertion system overcomes these obstacles by significantly enhancing the accuracy and safety of needle-based medical procedures.

RIVANNA (Charlottesville, VA, USA) has introduced an innovative ultrasound-guided needle insertion technology designed to enhance the precision and safety of procedures involving targeted needle insertion into organs, tumors, fluid collections, and blood vessels for biopsies, ablations, therapeutic injections, fluid aspirations, and catheter placements. The system features a dual-array multi-angle probe with ultrasound arrays uniquely arranged to transmit and receive angled sound waves that converge within the patient's anatomy, improving the needle's visibility. A detachable needle guide helps keep the needle aligned within the probe's optimal viewing planes, allowing for real-time visualization of the needle's path, and ensuring more accurate and reliable guidance. RIVANNA has been granted a patent for this technology, which effectively addresses the primary challenges of current procedural guidance systems.

RIVANNA

