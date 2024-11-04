We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Robots to Play Larger Role in Surgery Due to Recent AI Developments

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Nov 2024
Image: Robots could help close surgeons’ skill gaps and improve patient outcomes (Photo courtesy of Intuitive Surgical)
Image: Robots could help close surgeons’ skill gaps and improve patient outcomes (Photo courtesy of Intuitive Surgical)

Surgeons commonly utilize robots for specific minimally invasive procedures, yet humans still dictate nearly all movements of these machines. Recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics have the potential to enhance the dexterity of human surgeons, as detailed in a new paper published in Science Robotics.

In the paper titled “Augmented Dexterity: How robots can enhance human surgical skills,” experts from UC Berkeley (Berkeley, CA, USA) and Intuitive Surgical (Sunnyvale, CA, USA) propose that robots may soon take on a more significant role in surgical procedures, driven by recent developments in AI. The authors suggest that the latest AI innovations could be leveraged to advance medical practices and improve public health. For instance, advancements in generative AI could allow robots to assist surgeons with tasks that require a high degree of dexterity, such as suturing. This "Augmented Dexterity" model would involve a human surgeon closely monitoring the robot's actions and stepping in when necessary.

Under the Augmented Dexterity framework, robots would superimpose digital representations of planned maneuvers onto real-time images of the surgical field. The human surgeon would then review, modify, and approve this plan before overseeing the robot as it carries it out. This method could be particularly useful for tasks like suturing and debridement, where variability in surgeon skill can lead to critical errors. Furthermore, this approach could enhance the potential for telesurgery, enabling surgeons to assist in procedures remotely. For instance, surgeons could alternate control of the robot, thereby allowing access to skilled professionals from a distance, as noted by the authors. While Augmented Dexterity has not yet been implemented in operating rooms, Intuitive Surgical is actively working towards developing these capabilities for systems like its da Vinci system.

“A surgeon’s dexterity often separates the good surgeons from the great ones,” wrote Ken Goldberg, UC Berkeley’s William S. Floyd Jr. Distinguished Chair in Engineering, and Gary Guthart, Intuitive Surgical’s chief executive officer. “Augmented Dexterity has potential to elevate good surgeons to the level of the best surgeons, which could support faster, and more reliable surgery.”

