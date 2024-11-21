We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
23 Jan 2025 - 26 Jan 2025
AOCR 2025 – 23rd Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology
27 Jan 2025 - 30 Jan 2025
Arab Health 2025
15 Feb 2025 - 17 Feb 2025
40th Medicall Expo

Endoscopic Surgical System Enables Remote Robot-Assisted Laparoscopic Hysterectomy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Nov 2024
Print article
Image: The surgical team and the Edge Multi-Port Endoscopic Surgical Robot MP1000 surgical system (Photo courtesy of Wei Zhang)
Image: The surgical team and the Edge Multi-Port Endoscopic Surgical Robot MP1000 surgical system (Photo courtesy of Wei Zhang)

Telemedicine enables patients in remote areas to access consultations and treatments, overcoming challenges related to the uneven distribution and availability of medical resources. However, the execution of remote surgery still faces technical and operational challenges, particularly with data transmission speed and maintaining surgical accuracy. In a significant development, surgeons successfully performed a remote robot-assisted laparoscopic hysterectomy across a distance of 1,200 km using a surgical robot and 5G technology. This surgery, broadcast live over the network, highlights the feasibility of remote surgery and represents an important advancement in telemedicine.

Surgeons located at the Chinese PLA General Hospital (Beijing, China) performed the first globally broadcast remote robot-assisted laparoscopic hysterectomy using the Edge Multi-Port Endoscopic Surgical Robot MP1000 (Edge MP1000) from Edge Medical (Shenzhen, China) and 5G communication technology. The surgical commands were inputted into the console and transmitted through a dedicated data line to the slave console in Wuhan, where they were converted into actual surgical actions. Three-dimensional images from the endoscope at the slave console were sent back in real time to the surgeon's console via the 5G network, ensuring a seamless, closed-loop operation.

The remote communication system of the surgical robot was also equipped to monitor and record both the surgical procedure and network performance, while providing intelligent assistance. According to the study published in Intelligent Surgery, the communication between the two teams was effective, allowing for smooth cooperation and interaction. The patient experienced a smooth recovery and was discharged on the fourth day without any postoperative complications.

“This achieved the specific requirements of low latency, high precision and high reliability for surgical operations,” said Yuanguang Meng, lead researcher of the case report. “Data showed that the bidirectional latency during the surgery was only 19 ms, with a maximum jitter of about 3 ms in rare moments, and a frame drop rate of approximately 0.2%.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
In-Bed Scale
IBFL500
New
Standing Sling
Sara Flex

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
New Tool Improves Liver Cancer Detection
New Antibody Could Be Promising Cancer Treatment
Cutting-Edge Monitoring Device Could Outsmart Superbugs Resistant to Antibiotics
Image: The capsules have been designed so that they can target different parts of the digestive tract (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Ingestible Capsule Pump Drugs Directly into Walls of GI Tract

Drugs that consist of large proteins or RNA are generally not suitable for oral administration, as they are easily broken down in the digestive system. For several years, researchers at MIT (Cambridge,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Hologic Acquires Gynesonics to Strengthen Existing Gynecological Surgical Business...
Image: Exciting program items and insights await visitors at MEDICA 2024 (Photo courtesy of Messe Düsseldorf/ctillmann)

MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry

Once again this year, everything at MEDICA (Düsseldorf, Germany) will revolve around the major trends and challenges in medical technology. The focus will be on four key topics that will have a lasting... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE