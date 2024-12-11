Breakthrough Catheter Technology Offers New Hope for Atrial Fibrillation Patients

Image: The next-generation catheter is designed to improve the way atrial fibrillation is treated (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

As atrial fibrillation (AF) becomes increasingly prevalent, a new next-generation catheter system designed to optimize AF ablation has successfully treated the first six patients in a first-in-human feasibility study.

This innovative catheter technology from BTL Medical & Healthcare Technologies (Prague, Czech Republic) utilizes pulsed-field ablation (PFA), an advanced technique that aims to improve the safety, speed, and effectiveness of AF treatment. The system is currently being tested in clinical trials under the guidance of leading cardiology experts. BTL’s emerging technology incorporates single-shot pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) for more efficient treatment and features a flexible design that simplifies placement across various anatomies. This development enhances both the reliability and consistency of the procedure.

The upcoming ablation system is designed to target all critical areas, extending beyond PVI with the use of a single device. It is complemented by high-density intracardiac signal acquisition for greater precision in treatment. BTL's next-generation catheter seeks to provide optimal results across various stages of AF and offers a comprehensive solution capable of performing different ablation sizes—from precise linear lesions to broad area ablations—setting new standards in the field of AF ablation.

