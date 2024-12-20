Revolutionary Robotic Surgery Combines Dual-System Technologies for Groundbreaking Prostate Procedure

In a pioneering advancement for robotic-assisted surgery, surgeons at UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas, TX, USA) have successfully performed the first-ever surgery utilizing two distinct systems to deliver unprecedented precision and set a new standard for minimally invasive care. This landmark procedure, utilizing the MARS platform from Levita Magnetics (Silicon Valley, CA, USA) and Intuitive Surgical’s (Sunnyvale, CA, USA) Da Vinci SP single-port robot represents a significant milestone in the evolution of robotic surgery, demonstrating how diverse technologies can work together to improve patient outcomes.

The procedure, which was a prostate removal surgery, employed Levita’s MARS platform to maneuver internal organs using its unique magnetic positioning system. This allowed for the precise retraction of tissue, improving visualization to preserve critical nerves involved in sexual function and urinary continence. These neurovascular bundles are located close to the prostate gland, making their preservation essential. The Da Vinci SP robot facilitated the single-port access necessary for this complex urological procedure. By combining the capabilities of both systems, the surgical team highlighted a future where multiple robotic technologies work together to deliver optimal results in patient care.

This landmark surgery demonstrates the potential of robotic collaboration in improving patient outcomes by incorporating specialized technologies for different aspects of surgery. The Da Vinci SP robot is known for its precision in single-port operations, while the MARS platform’s magnetic technology enhances maneuverability and reduces the need for larger incisions, making them a complementary pairing for this procedure. The MARS platform, already transforming high-volume surgeries like gallbladder, bariatric, and colorectal procedures, has shown its adaptability to more complex cases, such as urological surgery. By enabling precise movements and reducing invasiveness, MARS adds significant value to both routine and intricate surgeries.

"This marks the first time two different systems have been used together in a single robotic procedure, and it highlights the versatility of Levita's MARS platform," said Dr. Jeffrey Cadeddu, a leading urologist and professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. "The magnetic component of MARS added significant value by improving precision and enabling improved access to key areas of the pelvis."

"This procedure demonstrated that the MARS platform is both an independent surgical solution and also a powerful enhancement to traditional console-based robotic systems," said Dr. Alberto Rodriguez-Navarro, CEO and founder of Levita Magnetics. "By combining technologies, we're creating a new standard for surgery that prioritizes patient safety, efficiency, and better outcomes."

