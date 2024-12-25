We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Technique Creates Anastomosis Without Leaving Foreign Materials Behind

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Dec 2024
Image: Self-aligning MagDI System magnets fused together (Photo courtesy of GT Metabolic Solutions)
Creating a secure anastomosis that is free of complications such as bleeding or leaks is a key goal in minimally invasive bariatric, metabolic, and digestive surgery. Traditional anastomotic methods, such as staples or sutures, can be challenging to apply in confined surgical spaces and may cause trauma by cutting or piercing the bowel tissue, leaving foreign materials behind. Now, an innovative minimally invasive surgical technique can create anastomosis without leaving any foreign material in the body. The technique, known as magnetic compression anastomosis, is designed to mitigate the need for incision to the bowel, reduce user technical variability during a procedure, and be naturally excreted from the body. The anastomosis created with magnet compressions happens without the cutting or piercing of intestinal tissue that occurs with the current practice of stapling or suturing.

GT Metabolic Solutions (St Michael, MN, USA) has engineered a magnetic compression solution called delayed anastomosis technology (DAT) that surgeons can use to create consistent anastomosis while helping minimize potential complications, such as leaks and bleeds, in challenging applications. The company’s MagDI System comprises the GT Metabolic linear DI magnets, the GT Metabolic delivery system, and the GT Metabolic laparoscopic positioning device (LPD). During the procedure, two linear magnets are delivered orogastrically into the patient. The magnets are positioned laparoscopically and naturally self-align through the small bowel. After a few weeks, the magnets compress the tissue, fusing it together to form an anastomosis. The magnets then detach and are excreted naturally.

The MagDI System is designed to ensure more consistent tissue alignment, promote central necrosis, and facilitate circumferential healing, all while avoiding foreign materials that could impede natural tissue healing. The system has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for side-to-side duodeno-ileal (DI) anastomosis. Clinical data submitted to the FDA showed that the system performed as intended. In all clinical cases, the MagDI System successfully created a patent side-to-side duodeno-ileal anastomosis without reports of bleeding, leakage, or obstruction.

"It's a paradigm shift creating a new standard of care that democratizes anastomosis creation," said inventor Michel Gagner, MD, FRCSC, FACS, and chief medical officer and co-founder of GT Metabolic. "We're providing the surgical community with a novel approach to minimally invasive surgery shown to have zero bleeds and zero leaks. Suturing and stapling bowel tissue for anastomosis creation will become outdated. Magnetic compression anastomosis technology will revolutionize the industry."

GT Metabolic Solutions

