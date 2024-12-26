We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Laser Patterning Technology Revolutionizes Stent Surgery for Cardiovascular Diseases

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Dec 2024
Print article
Image: Expanded stent physically opens a blocked blood vessel (Photo courtesy of KIST)
Image: Expanded stent physically opens a blocked blood vessel (Photo courtesy of KIST)

As societies around the world age, the prevalence of vascular diseases among older populations is increasing, highlighting the growing need for therapeutic stents. These devices, which help maintain blood flow by expanding narrowed or blocked blood vessels, are essential in treating various vascular conditions. However, traditional metal stents can lead to restenosis—re-narrowing of the artery—caused by excessive smooth muscle cell proliferation within a month after implantation. While drug-eluting stents are commonly used to address this issue, they can inhibit the re-endothelialization of blood vessels, which raises the risk of thrombosis and requires the use of anticoagulants. To overcome these challenges, research is ongoing to coat stent surfaces with bioactive molecules like proteins or nucleic acids. However, these coatings often fail to adequately promote endothelial cell proliferation. A new stent surface treatment, developed using laser patterning, has shown promise in encouraging endothelial cell growth while inhibiting smooth muscle cell dedifferentiation in blood vessels. By leveraging nanostructured patterns to control cellular responses, this approach could enhance vascular recovery, particularly when combined with chemical coatings.

A research team at Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST, Seoul, South Korea) has utilized nanosecond laser texturing technology to create micro- and nano-scale wrinkle patterns on nickel-titanium alloy surfaces. These wrinkle patterns prevent smooth muscle cell migration and morphological changes induced by stent-related vascular injury, thus reducing restenosis. Additionally, the patterns enhance cellular adhesion, aiding in re-endothelialization to restore the vascular lining. The team validated this technique through in vitro vascular cell studies and ex vivo angiogenesis assays using fetal animal bones. The laser-textured surfaces provided an environment conducive to endothelial cell proliferation while effectively suppressing smooth muscle cell dedifferentiation and excessive growth.

The study revealed that smooth muscle cell growth on the wrinkled surfaces was reduced by approximately 75%, while angiogenesis more than doubled, according to findings published in the international journal Bioactive Materials. This surface patterning technology holds promise not only for metal stents but also for biodegradable stents. When applied to biodegradable stents, the patterns could help prevent restenosis and promote endothelialization before the stent dissolves, potentially improving treatment outcomes and minimizing the risk of complications. The research team plans to conduct animal testing and clinical trials to further assess the long-term safety and effectiveness of this innovative laser patterning technology.

“This study demonstrates the potential of surface patterns to selectively control vascular cell responses without drugs,” said KIST’s Dr. Hojeong Jeon who led the research team. “Using widely industrialized nanosecond lasers allows for precise and rapid stent surface processing, offering significant advantages for commercialization and process efficiency.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Plasma Freezer
iBF125-GX
New
Portable HF X-Ray Machine
PORTX

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Power-Free Color-Changing Strain Sensor Enables Applications in Health Monitoring...
AI-Powered Wearable ECG Monitor to Improve Early Detection of Cardiovascular Disease...
World’s Most Sensitive Flexible Strain Sensor Enables Real-Time Stroke Monitoring...
Image: The non-invasive brain scanners enable faster detection and triage of TBI and stroke patients (Photo courtesy of Sense Neuro Diagnostics)

Non-Invasive Brain Scanner to Enable Real-Time Brain Injury Monitoring and Rapid TBI Detection

Over 15 million people suffer from strokes and more than 50 million people experience a traumatic brain injury (TBI) every single year. If suffering from a stroke or TBI, the goal is to get to a hospital... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE