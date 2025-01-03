We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

World's First 90° Articulation Powered Stapler Revolutionizes Surgical Precision

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Jan 2025
Image: The iReach Omnia with 90° articulation (Photo courtesy of Genesis Medtech)
Image: The iReach Omnia with 90° articulation (Photo courtesy of Genesis Medtech)

Colorectal cancer ranks among the top three cancers globally, impacting millions of individuals annually. While surgical resection remains the primary treatment for low rectal cancer, surgeons encounter significant challenges in fully excising the tumor, achieving clear margins in tight spaces, preserving sphincter function, and minimizing complications like anastomotic leakage. A breakthrough in this field, the world's first powered stapler with 90° articulation capability, addresses these challenges by providing surgeons with unparalleled precision and access during complex laparoscopic surgeries in confined and deep anatomical areas.

Surgical staplers are essential in minimally invasive surgeries, offering more reliable clinical outcomes compared to traditional sutures, reducing infection risks, and improving surgical efficiency. However, current staplers, which typically articulate between 45° and 60°, struggle in complex procedures such as low anterior resection or single-port thoracic surgeries, where access to the pelvis or chest cavity is limited and requires greater flexibility. The iReach Omnia, developed by Genesis Medtech (Singapore), redefines surgical stapling by offering 90° articulation, giving surgeons the necessary maneuverability and precision to perform effective stapling even in the most restrictive spaces.

This innovation reduces the need for multiple firings of the stapler, minimizing weak points in the staple line and lowering the risk of anastomotic leakage. By addressing these critical concerns, the iReach Omnia enables surgeons to achieve better patient outcomes in complex colorectal and thoracic surgeries. Its 90° articulation capability allows for precise vertical cutting and stapling in low rectal resections, further reducing the likelihood of leakage and enhancing long-term recovery. With this advanced 90° articulation, the iReach Omnia sets a new standard in surgical precision, empowering surgeons and ultimately improving patient care.

Genesis Medtech

