We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Bioengineered Blood Vessels Could Replace Synthetic Grafts for Treating Vascular Injuries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Jan 2025
Print article
Image: A new type of bioengineered blood vessel has shown promise in trauma care (Photo courtesy of Rutgers Health)
Image: A new type of bioengineered blood vessel has shown promise in trauma care (Photo courtesy of Rutgers Health)

Every year, approximately 185,000 people in the U.S. undergo amputation, with an estimated 45% of these patients having experienced a vascular injury. Surgeons typically prefer using a patient's own veins for vascular repair, often harvesting them from the legs. However, factors such as previous surgeries, poor vein quality, and other issues can make this approach unfeasible. Additionally, harvesting veins can be time-consuming, which is particularly problematic in trauma cases where quick restoration of blood flow is crucial. The longer the limb is deprived of blood flow, the greater the risk of dysfunction or loss of the limb. The availability of a readily accessible, infection-resistant vessel option could significantly reduce these complications. A new type of bioengineered blood vessel has now shown promising results in treating severe vascular injuries, potentially offering vascular surgeons a superior alternative to synthetic grafts when a patient’s veins are unsuitable for use in repairs.

These vessels, known as acellular tissue-engineered vessels (ATEVs), are cultivated in a lab using human cells and undergo treatment to prevent immune rejection. The bioengineered vessels are produced using smooth muscle cells derived from donor aortic tissue, which are cultured under specific conditions that encourage them to form a vessel-like structure. When implanted, the patient’s own cells gradually populate the vessel, making it more resistant to infection compared to synthetic grafts. The vessel’s ability to integrate with the patient's tissue is believed to be a key factor in its success. After implantation, the grafts show signs of being populated by the patient's cells, forming a living blood vessel. This feature helps explain why they are more resistant to infection than synthetic alternatives.

In a Phase II trial conducted at Rutgers Health and other institutions, the bioengineered vessels demonstrated superior infection resistance and better limb preservation than historical data on conventional synthetic grafts. The research combined two trials: one with 51 civilian patients at trauma centers in the U.S. and Israel, and another with 16 military patients in Ukraine. After 30 days, approximately 91.5% of the vessels remained open and functioning, compared to 78.9% for synthetic grafts in prior studies. Only about 4.5% of patients required amputation, a significant improvement over the 24.3% amputation rate seen with synthetic grafts. The bioengineered vessels also showed strong resistance to infection, with less than 1% becoming infected compared to 8.4% for synthetic grafts.

Although the research team emphasized that the studies were single-arm trials, meaning all participants received the bioengineered tissue rather than randomized comparisons between bioengineered tissue and synthetic material, the consistently positive outcomes across both civilian and military settings suggest the technology could significantly improve vascular trauma care. The potential applications extend beyond trauma cases: researchers are also exploring the use of these vessels in dialysis patients and for other forms of arterial reconstruction. This broader application could address a major medical need, as many patients require multiple vascular procedures throughout their lives.

"This is the first bioengineered or grown blood vessel tested in human arterial reconstruction for traumatically injured vessels," said Michael Curi, the chief of vascular surgery at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. "It adds a new option for repairing damage and will help a subset of patients who lack good standard options.

Related Links:
Rutgers Health 

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Portable HF X-Ray Machine
PORTX
New
Single-Use Instrumentation
FASTPAK

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Digital Heart Twin to Help Treat Dangerous Heart Rhythms
Miniaturized Fiber Photoacoustic Spectrometer Enables Real-Time Intravascular Blood...
Groundbreaking Dual-Functional Bone Regeneration Scaffold Shows Promise for Infected...
Image: Tracking levels of glucose in the blood helps researchers learn more about the biology of diabetes (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Predicts and Identifies Subtypes of Type 2 Diabetes from Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor

Diabetes has traditionally been classified into two types — Type 1, which typically develops in childhood, and Type 2, which is often linked to obesity and tends to occur later in life. However, scientists... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE