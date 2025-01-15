We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Novel ‘Scaffolding’ Biomaterial Improves Bladder Regeneration and Function

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Jan 2025
Print article
Image: The image shows a conductive scaffold that is functionalized with PEDOT conductive polymer (Photo courtesy of Rebecca Keate/Northwestern University)
Image: The image shows a conductive scaffold that is functionalized with PEDOT conductive polymer (Photo courtesy of Rebecca Keate/Northwestern University)

Until now, there has been a shortage of effective, cell-free biomaterials for bladder tissue regeneration that can reliably restore function without the complications and risks associated with cell-seeded scaffolds. Researchers have now developed an electroactive, biodegradable scaffold material that incorporates electrically conductive components to aid bladder tissue regeneration. This breakthrough offers a novel, cost-effective, and clinically feasible solution for bladder tissue regeneration, potentially improving outcomes for patients with impaired bladder function while minimizing the risks and complexities associated with current cell-based approaches.

Traditionally, tissue engineering has involved the use of cell-seeded scaffolds, which requires obtaining tissue cells from a biopsy, cultivating those cells on a scaffold material, and then implanting the scaffold into the targeted organ. Specifically, bladder tissue regeneration or augmentation is needed to address neurodegenerative diseases that affect bladder control and function, as well as cancers. Previous research has demonstrated that cell-seeded citrate-based scaffolds for bladder regeneration are safe for long-term use. However, there has been an ongoing need for more robust, cost-efficient, cell-free biomaterials. The electroactive "scaffolding" material developed by scientists from Northwestern University (Evanston, IL, USA) improves bladder tissue regeneration and organ function more effectively than current methods. This novel biomaterial has the potential to enhance outcomes in patients with impaired bladder function while minimizing side effects and reducing the need for additional high-risk surgical interventions.

The research team employed an advanced technique known as plasticizing functionalization to design and create the electrically conductive scaffold material, which provides better support for bladder tissue regeneration compared to existing methods. To assess the effectiveness of this electroactive scaffold, the team utilized animal models with impaired bladder function. The study, published in Nature Communications, found that the scaffold led to better tissue regeneration and bladder function in the animals compared to cell-based materials. The next steps for the scientists involve examining the long-term effects of their electrically conductive scaffold in animal models to better understand how the scaffold’s performance is influenced as it degrades within the organ tissue.

“This is truly an off-the-shelf strategy where you could, for example, package the device and open it in the surgery suite and perform reconstruction with no issues of having to deal with cells and the source of those cells,” said Guillermo A. Ameer, Daniel Hale Williams Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Northwestern Engineering. “It can make the entire process a lot easier.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Carotid Artery Stent
Roadsaver
New
Digital Radiography System
DigiEye 330

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI Model Accurately Predicts Progression of Autoimmune Disease
AI Predicts and Identifies Subtypes of Type 2 Diabetes from Continuous Blood Glucose...
Digital Heart Twin to Help Treat Dangerous Heart Rhythms
Image: New research provides a better understanding of how to stop the irregular electrical waves in the heart (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Breakthrough Technique Stops Irregular Heartbeats

When the heart experiences irregular beats, it cannot pump blood effectively. This condition, known as fibrillation, is often treated with defibrillation, a powerful electric shock that resets the heart’s rhythm.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE