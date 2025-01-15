Novel ‘Scaffolding’ Biomaterial Improves Bladder Regeneration and Function

Until now, there has been a shortage of effective, cell-free biomaterials for bladder tissue regeneration that can reliably restore function without the complications and risks associated with cell-seeded scaffolds. Researchers have now developed an electroactive, biodegradable scaffold material that incorporates electrically conductive components to aid bladder tissue regeneration. This breakthrough offers a novel, cost-effective, and clinically feasible solution for bladder tissue regeneration, potentially improving outcomes for patients with impaired bladder function while minimizing the risks and complexities associated with current cell-based approaches.

Traditionally, tissue engineering has involved the use of cell-seeded scaffolds, which requires obtaining tissue cells from a biopsy, cultivating those cells on a scaffold material, and then implanting the scaffold into the targeted organ. Specifically, bladder tissue regeneration or augmentation is needed to address neurodegenerative diseases that affect bladder control and function, as well as cancers. Previous research has demonstrated that cell-seeded citrate-based scaffolds for bladder regeneration are safe for long-term use. However, there has been an ongoing need for more robust, cost-efficient, cell-free biomaterials. The electroactive "scaffolding" material developed by scientists from Northwestern University (Evanston, IL, USA) improves bladder tissue regeneration and organ function more effectively than current methods. This novel biomaterial has the potential to enhance outcomes in patients with impaired bladder function while minimizing side effects and reducing the need for additional high-risk surgical interventions.

The research team employed an advanced technique known as plasticizing functionalization to design and create the electrically conductive scaffold material, which provides better support for bladder tissue regeneration compared to existing methods. To assess the effectiveness of this electroactive scaffold, the team utilized animal models with impaired bladder function. The study, published in Nature Communications, found that the scaffold led to better tissue regeneration and bladder function in the animals compared to cell-based materials. The next steps for the scientists involve examining the long-term effects of their electrically conductive scaffold in animal models to better understand how the scaffold’s performance is influenced as it degrades within the organ tissue.

“This is truly an off-the-shelf strategy where you could, for example, package the device and open it in the surgery suite and perform reconstruction with no issues of having to deal with cells and the source of those cells,” said Guillermo A. Ameer, Daniel Hale Williams Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Northwestern Engineering. “It can make the entire process a lot easier.”