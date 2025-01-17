World’s First Capsule Endoscopy System with Four Cameras Provides Comprehensive 360° Panoramic Imaging

For years, families and healthcare providers have struggled with the limitations of traditional capsule endoscopy systems, which rely on outdated technology. These systems, with only one forward-facing camera, offer a narrow "tunnel" view of the small bowel, increasing the risk of missing lesions. Additionally, children undergoing these procedures have often been required to endure uncomfortable equipment during the examination. Now, the only capsule endoscopy system featuring comprehensive 360° panoramic imaging and no wearable equipment is available for pediatric patients, offering a gentler, stress-free alternative to traditional capsule endoscopy procedures.

CapsoVision’s (Saratoga, CA, USA) CapsoCam Plus has received FDA clearance for use in pediatric patients aged two and older, providing children with a non-invasive, comfortable diagnostic option that reduces the stress associated with traditional capsule endoscopy procedures. CapsoCam Plus is the only system with four cameras that capture a 360° panoramic lateral view of the small bowel and any abnormalities in high resolution. This allows physicians to view the mucosa directly where abnormalities are located, rather than relying on the limited "tunnel" view of previous systems, improving lesion detection. Additionally, CapsoCam Plus eliminates the need for children to wear any equipment, such as recorders, sensor belts, vests, or other devices attached to the body with adhesive strips. This removes the complications of dealing with broken or disconnected devices and the need for families to return equipment after the procedure a—common challenges with traditional systems.

Instead, CapsoCam Plus provides unmatched convenience for pediatric patients, allowing them to swallow the capsule without being fitted with any additional equipment, reducing the anxiety associated with the procedure. Once ingested, pediatric patients can resume their normal daily activities while the medical practice focuses on providing quality care for other patients. The user-friendly design of the FDA-cleared retrieval system simplifies the process of confirming capsule passage and collection, making it less prone to errors. This system gives peace of mind, ensuring that the capsule has been eliminated, thereby preventing the need for additional testing, such as X-rays, to confirm its passage. Healthcare providers can also use CapsoCloud, CapsoVision's advanced cloud-based software, to easily access diagnostic results online, streamlining the process and improving efficiency for gastroenterologists, nurses, and other staff.

"With the clearance of CapsoCam Plus for pediatric use for patients aged two and above, we can now extend these offerings to our most vulnerable population, ensuring they receive the care and attention they need,’ said Johnny Wang, President and CEO of CapsoVision. “CapsoCam is a child-friendly solution that significantly improves patient, parent, and provider experience while enhancing clinical accuracy and diagnostic confidence."

"The elimination of cumbersome equipment not only increases comfort, privacy, and mobility for pediatric patients, but also reduces anxiety and fear, letting children feel less like patients and more like themselves, free to play and enjoy their day," said Doug Atkinson, Senior Vice President at CapsoVision. "CapsoCam Plus is more than just a medical advancement; it's about empowering families to take control of their child's healthcare journey while ensuring that healthcare providers can deliver high-quality care more efficiently."

