We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




World’s First Capsule Endoscopy System with Four Cameras Provides Comprehensive 360° Panoramic Imaging

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Jan 2025
Print article
Image: The only capsule endoscopy system with 360° imaging and no wearable equipment is now available for pediatric patients (Photo courtesy of CapsoVision)
Image: The only capsule endoscopy system with 360° imaging and no wearable equipment is now available for pediatric patients (Photo courtesy of CapsoVision)

For years, families and healthcare providers have struggled with the limitations of traditional capsule endoscopy systems, which rely on outdated technology. These systems, with only one forward-facing camera, offer a narrow "tunnel" view of the small bowel, increasing the risk of missing lesions. Additionally, children undergoing these procedures have often been required to endure uncomfortable equipment during the examination. Now, the only capsule endoscopy system featuring comprehensive 360° panoramic imaging and no wearable equipment is available for pediatric patients, offering a gentler, stress-free alternative to traditional capsule endoscopy procedures.

CapsoVision’s (Saratoga, CA, USA) CapsoCam Plus has received FDA clearance for use in pediatric patients aged two and older, providing children with a non-invasive, comfortable diagnostic option that reduces the stress associated with traditional capsule endoscopy procedures. CapsoCam Plus is the only system with four cameras that capture a 360° panoramic lateral view of the small bowel and any abnormalities in high resolution. This allows physicians to view the mucosa directly where abnormalities are located, rather than relying on the limited "tunnel" view of previous systems, improving lesion detection. Additionally, CapsoCam Plus eliminates the need for children to wear any equipment, such as recorders, sensor belts, vests, or other devices attached to the body with adhesive strips. This removes the complications of dealing with broken or disconnected devices and the need for families to return equipment after the procedure a—common challenges with traditional systems.

Instead, CapsoCam Plus provides unmatched convenience for pediatric patients, allowing them to swallow the capsule without being fitted with any additional equipment, reducing the anxiety associated with the procedure. Once ingested, pediatric patients can resume their normal daily activities while the medical practice focuses on providing quality care for other patients. The user-friendly design of the FDA-cleared retrieval system simplifies the process of confirming capsule passage and collection, making it less prone to errors. This system gives peace of mind, ensuring that the capsule has been eliminated, thereby preventing the need for additional testing, such as X-rays, to confirm its passage. Healthcare providers can also use CapsoCloud, CapsoVision's advanced cloud-based software, to easily access diagnostic results online, streamlining the process and improving efficiency for gastroenterologists, nurses, and other staff.

"With the clearance of CapsoCam Plus for pediatric use for patients aged two and above, we can now extend these offerings to our most vulnerable population, ensuring they receive the care and attention they need,’ said Johnny Wang, President and CEO of CapsoVision. “CapsoCam is a child-friendly solution that significantly improves patient, parent, and provider experience while enhancing clinical accuracy and diagnostic confidence."

"The elimination of cumbersome equipment not only increases comfort, privacy, and mobility for pediatric patients, but also reduces anxiety and fear, letting children feel less like patients and more like themselves, free to play and enjoy their day," said Doug Atkinson, Senior Vice President at CapsoVision. "CapsoCam Plus is more than just a medical advancement; it's about empowering families to take control of their child's healthcare journey while ensuring that healthcare providers can deliver high-quality care more efficiently."

Related Links:
CapsoVision

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Mattress
Powered Therapeutic Mattress
New
Adjustable Shower Trolley
ST 370

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Biomaterial Shows Promise for Bone Healing and Tumor Control
Breakthrough Technique Stops Irregular Heartbeats
AI Model Accurately Predicts Progression of Autoimmune Disease
Image: Physiological data collected from wearable devices identify and predict inflammatory bowel disease flares (Photo courtesy of Gastroenterology, DOI:10.1053/j.gastro.2024.12.024)

Wearable Devices Detect and Predict Inflammatory Bowel Disease Flare-Ups

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic condition that causes inflammation in the intestines and affects millions of people globally. Current methods for monitoring the disease require patients to... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE