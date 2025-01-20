We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Synthetic Material for Use in Spinal Surgery to Revolutionize Bone Graft Technology

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Jan 2025
Print article
Image: OsteoFlo HydroFiber leverages Web Interlace Technology, suspending particles within its fibers to effectively prevent graft migration while ensuring optimal cohesiveness and flowability (Photo courtesy of SurGenTec)
Image: OsteoFlo HydroFiber leverages Web Interlace Technology, suspending particles within its fibers to effectively prevent graft migration while ensuring optimal cohesiveness and flowability (Photo courtesy of SurGenTec)

Orthopedic surgeries have seen remarkable advancements in recent decades, particularly in the field of bone graft substitutes. These substitutes are essential in aiding bone regeneration and repair, providing an alternative to traditional methods that often involve harvesting bone from other parts of the patient's body. As the demand for orthopedic procedures continues to rise, there has been an ongoing push for more innovative and effective bone grafting techniques. In a significant advancement in bone graft technology, a groundbreaking product offers a stand-alone solution, equivalent to autograft for spine surgeries, including applications in interbody fusion cages, disc spaces, and posterolateral fusions.

SurGenTec’s (Boca Raton, FL, USA) OsteoFlo HydroFiber utilizes Web Interlace Technology, which suspends particles within its fibers to prevent graft migration while maintaining optimal cohesiveness and flowability. This innovative product features hydrophilic bonds and proprietary fibers that absorb saline, blood, or bone marrow aspirate, forming a strong platform to support the healing process. OsteoFlo HydroFiber is a disruptive advancement in orthopedic and spine surgery, offering surgeons an effective synthetic bone graft option that could improve patient outcomes.

The product can be used alongside SurGenTec’s delivery device, the Graftgun, for efficient backfilling of interbody cages—offering a significant improvement over traditional funnel methods. OsteoFlo HydroFiber provides a state-of-the-art alternative to human tissue, reducing risks associated with allografts, such as donor variability, disease transmission, and storage complications. By eliminating the need for autograft harvesting, it reduces surgical time and minimizes the potential for painful recovery, leading to better patient outcomes. With OsteoFlo HydroFiber, surgeons can perform fusions using a stand-alone bone graft solution, eliminating the reliance on autografts. This product establishes a new benchmark in bone graft technology, empowering healthcare providers to offer advanced care to their patients. OsteoFlo HydroFiber has received FDA 510(k) clearance and is set for official launch in early 2025.

“This product is set to revolutionize bone graft technology,” said Travis Greenhalgh, CEO and founder of SurGenTec. “OsteoFlo HydroFiber provides a novel, customizable solution for surgeons, tailored to both anatomy and procedure type. Physicians are familiar with the handling characteristics of fiber-based allograft products, and we are proud to introduce a synthetic option designed to accelerate healing without the risk of human allograft tissue.”

Related Links:
SurGenTec

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Mattress
Powered Therapeutic Mattress
New
Ultrasound Table
General 3-Section Top EA Ultrasound Table

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Biomaterial Shows Promise for Bone Healing and Tumor Control
Breakthrough Technique Stops Irregular Heartbeats
AI Model Accurately Predicts Progression of Autoimmune Disease
Image: Physiological data collected from wearable devices identify and predict inflammatory bowel disease flares (Photo courtesy of Gastroenterology, DOI:10.1053/j.gastro.2024.12.024)

Wearable Devices Detect and Predict Inflammatory Bowel Disease Flare-Ups

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic condition that causes inflammation in the intestines and affects millions of people globally. Current methods for monitoring the disease require patients to... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE