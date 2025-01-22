We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




World's Smallest Multifunctional Biomedical Robot Holds Promise for Interventional Diagnosis and Treatment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Jan 2025
Print article
Image: The optical fiber-based submillimeter continuum robot has been designed for interventional treatment in narrow cavities (Photo courtesy of HKUST)
Image: The optical fiber-based submillimeter continuum robot has been designed for interventional treatment in narrow cavities (Photo courtesy of HKUST)

Small-scale continuum robots show great promise for interventional diagnosis and treatment, particularly due to their ability to navigate narrow cavities, facilitate quick recovery, and minimize infection risks. These robots have been applied in treating various diseases, including heart conditions through stents and electrophysiology catheters, as well as repairing perforations in gastric and duodenal ulcers via single-port laparoscopy, among other uses. However, current models often struggle with balancing compactness, precise navigation, and functional visualization during treatment. A new study has provided a significant advancement toward developing a surgical robot that aims to meet diagnostic and therapeutic needs in hard-to-reach areas of the body.

Researchers from the School of Engineering of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have developed the world’s smallest multifunctional biomedical robot, which is 60% smaller than current models. This robot combines imaging, high-precision motion, and multifunctional capabilities, including sampling, drug delivery, and laser ablation. The robot offers competitive imaging performance and improves obstacle detection by tenfold, making it ideal for applications in narrow, challenging body channels such as the lung’s end bronchi and the oviducts. With a slim profile of just 0.95 mm, this robot integrates three essential specifications that were previously considered unattainable. It significantly enhances obstacle detection distance to about 9.4 mm, which is ten times better than theoretical limits, while achieving remarkable motion precision (less than 30 μm) and expanding the imaging region by approximately 25 times.

This tiny robot, highlighted in Nature Communications, relies on four main components: an optical fiber array for capturing internal images, a custom tool for precise treatment delivery, a hollow skeleton that holds the fibers and tools in place, and a functionalized skin that allows for fine control of the robot’s movements. The skeleton is created using microscale 3D printing, and the functionalized skin is applied through a magnetic spray technique. This design allows the robot to maintain its small size and glide easily during surgery. Additionally, the robot features a gel-like outer layer to reduce friction. The team has tested this robot in vitro on bronchial models and ex-vivo in porcine lungs, demonstrating its ability to navigate tight spaces while capturing clear images and performing treatments in challenging areas. The researchers believe that this robot has immense potential for clinical applications and are working on refining its features for real-world use.

"We aim to further optimize the design and control of the fiberscopic robot, prioritizing safety and reliability during interventional surgery," said Dr. Zhang Tieshan, a postdoctoral fellow at HKUST and one of the two co-first authors of the study. “We look forward to implementing in vivo trials to demonstrate its performance in clinical scenarios.”

Related Links:
HKUST School of Engineering

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Ultrasound Table
General 3-Section Top EA Ultrasound Table
New
Cementless Partial Knee
Oxford

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Biomaterial Shows Promise for Bone Healing and Tumor Control
Breakthrough Technique Stops Irregular Heartbeats
AI Model Accurately Predicts Progression of Autoimmune Disease
Image: Physiological data collected from wearable devices identify and predict inflammatory bowel disease flares (Photo courtesy of Gastroenterology, DOI:10.1053/j.gastro.2024.12.024)

Wearable Devices Detect and Predict Inflammatory Bowel Disease Flare-Ups

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic condition that causes inflammation in the intestines and affects millions of people globally. Current methods for monitoring the disease require patients to... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE