3D Scanning Approach Enables Ultra-Precise Brain Surgery

Precise navigation is critical in neurosurgery, yet even small alignment errors can affect outcomes when operating deep within the brain. More...

A new 3D surface-scanning approach now provides a radiation-free solution that achieves sub-millimeter accuracy by aligning a patient’s head, facial features, and surgical frame with pre-operative brain images. This method delivers more precise guidance than conventional CT-based localization and improves comfort and efficiency during complex neurosurgical procedures.

The technology, developed and assessed by Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN, USA), uses cameras and structured-light imaging to create high-resolution 3D models of the patient’s face and stabilizing head frame, combining them to form a detailed spatial map of the patient’s position in the operating room. That map is then matched with MRI or CT brain scans to guide instruments to exact intracranial targets.

In a feasibility study published in the Journal of Neurosurgery, the system achieved an average alignment precision of 0.14 millimeters, compared with roughly 0.20 millimeters using CT — a small difference that can be clinically meaningful in delicate neurosurgery. Researchers are now developing automation features, refining hardware, and conducting a larger clinical trial to further validate the technique’s impact in the operating room.

"In the future, 3D surface scanning could be as simple as using a smartphone," said lead author of the study, Basel Sharaf, M.D., D.D.S., who sees even greater possibilities ahead for the technology. "With advanced AI, the system could adapt in real time, even predicting small shifts in the brain to help surgeons work with greater accuracy and a smoother workflow."

