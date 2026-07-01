Intravesical CAR T Therapy Shows Promise for Bladder Cancer Treatment

Bladder cancer is common and frequently recurs after initial therapy, exposing patients to repeated procedures and cumulative toxicity. More...

High‑risk disease often progresses despite intravesical drugs or systemic immunotherapy, leaving many to face radical cystectomy with substantial functional impact. Safer, bladder‑sparing options that can control local tumors are a priority for urologic oncology programs. To help address this challenge, researchers have developed a catheter‑delivered chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T‑cell approach designed for localized treatment inside the bladder.

The investigational therapy consists of CAR T cells engineered to recognize MUC16, a surface protein that is highly expressed on many bladder cancer cells and largely absent from normal urothelium. The work was conducted at Weill Cornell Medicine with collaborators at Cedars‑Sinai Medical Center and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The approach aims to improve solid‑tumor targeting while limiting exposure to healthy tissues.

The strategy uses intravesical delivery, in which CAR T cells are infused directly into the bladder through a urinary catheter. Local administration increases contact between effector cells and tumor deposits while creating a compartmentalized treatment environment. By confining cells to the bladder lumen, the method is intended to reduce systemic spread and off‑target toxicity.

In laboratory studies, MUC16-directed CAR T cells killed patient-derived bladder cancer cells expressing the target protein. However, in mouse models with human bladder tumors implanted in the bladder, intravenous administration was ineffective. Delivering the same CAR T-cell product intravesically reduced tumor growth and prolonged survival, while treated cells remained confined to the bladder, minimizing the risk of adverse effects in other tissues.

The findings were published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine on June 26, 2026. Investigators reported that the target is relevant across tumor subsets, including forms resistant to current therapies, and proposed that the delivery route aligns with established urologic practice. The results support further development of a bladder‑sparing treatment pathway that could be evaluated for both initial management and refractory disease.

“Development of engineered T cells for solid tumors has been challenging, in part due to normal tissue expression of potential target antigens. Using a compartmentalized delivery system allows us to overcome this hurdle and hopefully come one step closer to broader use of CAR and transgenic T cells for common solid tumors, like bladder cancer,” said Jedd Wolchok, professor at Weill Cornell Medicine.

“Our findings establish MUC16 as a clinically relevant target for CAR T cell therapy in bladder cancer and highlight that intravesical delivery, a commonly used administration route in urological practice, represents a feasible, effective and readily easy‑to‑implement strategy for adoptive CAR T cell transfer. This approach could be useful for both initial treatment of bladder cancer as well as treatment‑refractory subsets of tumors, offering an attractive therapeutic option for patients who may have limited therapeutic alternatives besides bladder removal,” said Taha Merghoub, professor at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Related Links

Weill Cornell Medicine

Cedars‑Sinai Medical Center

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center