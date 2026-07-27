Reusable Pulse Oximetry Sensor Improves Accuracy Across Skin Tones

Pulse oximetry is ubiquitous in critical and perioperative care, guiding interventions by indicating a patient’s oxygenation status. More...

Yet signal quality can be affected by physiological, clinical, and technical factors, which may undermine confidence at the bedside. Consistent performance across diverse skin tones and care environments remains a priority for clinicians. A newly cleared sensor now offers enhanced signal quality and more consistent oxygen saturation measurements across varied patient populations.

Royal Philips has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its next‑generation reusable Philips oxygen saturation (SpO2) clip sensor. The device is intended to reinforce trusted SpO2 measurements and broaden reliability for diverse patients and clinical conditions. It advances pulse oximetry reliability through innovation and rigorous validation.

The enhanced sensor incorporates internal optical refinements to improve signal quality and measurement consistency. It is designed to support reliable readings across diverse patient populations and clinical conditions and is backed by a comprehensive validation program that evaluates performance under real‑world conditions. Philips’ validation practices align with evolving FDA recommendations and applicable international standards from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

In desaturation studies, the reusable clip sensor achieved an Accuracy Root Mean Square (ARMS) of 1.6%, described as nearly twice as accurate as the 3% level recommended by ISO and recognized by the FDA. The sensor also demonstrated consistent performance across a broad range of skin tones, with accuracy varying by less than 0.5% between light and dark skin pigmentation groups within an arterial oxygen saturation (SaO2) range of 85–100%. These performance results are based on internal validation testing.

Philips reports ongoing collaboration with clinicians, researchers, regulators, and standards organizations to strengthen the science behind pulse oximetry and support the continued evolution of validation practices. The FDA‑cleared reusable Philips SpO2 clip sensor is expected to become available in select markets across the globe later this year.

“Providing clinicians with reliable data to deliver better care to more people is at the heart of everything we do. This FDA clearance reflects our ongoing investment in advancing sensor technology and rigorous validation practices, and we’ll continue applying these innovations across our pulse oximetry portfolio so clinicians can make care decisions with even greater confidence,” said Sachin Chaudhari, Category Leader, Clinical Measurements and Specialty Monitoring at Philips.