We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




AI Solution Turns Inexpensive POC Ultrasound Devices into Powerful Diagnostic Tools

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Aug 2022
Print article
Image: The AI innovation in ultrasound addresses huge unmet clinical needs in liver disease (Photo courtesy of Oncoustics)
Image: The AI innovation in ultrasound addresses huge unmet clinical needs in liver disease (Photo courtesy of Oncoustics)

Chronic liver disease is one of the fastest-growing causes of morbidity and mortality in the world, affecting more than two billion people globally and is rising dramatically, driven by a condition called Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). NAFLD has grown rapidly due to the rise in obesity, metabolic disorders and type 2 diabetes. Currently, detecting CLD is a challenge, potentially involving high-end imaging systems, specialists, and invasive biopsies. Now, a new AI-driven technology for the low-cost assessment of structural diseases at the point of care aims to disrupt liver care by facilitating easier early disease detection, diagnosis, and patient management.

Oncoustics’ (Toronto ON, Canada) SaMD (software as a medical device) technology is based on its patented approach that utilizes both the ultrasound images as well as the acoustic data derived from raw sound signals to automatically differentiate tissue types. Every different type of tissue in the body bounces back a unique acoustic signature and Oncoustics mines these signals to differentiate healthy versus diseased tissues. Oncoustics has been collecting ultrasound signal datasets and has amassed the largest RF signal data set in the world. This hardware-agnostic approach works on any ultrasound system, including new low-cost point-of-care ultrasound systems, making this an affordable and accessible diagnostic tool. Leveraging the rise of new point-of-care ultrasound systems, Oncoustics takes advantage of all the benefits of these systems, including their low cost, portability and ease of use, and builds on this by guiding the data acquisition and providing easy-to-read results via a smartphone app.

Oncoustics offers a suite of disease and anatomy-focused apps that work on any point-of-care ultrasound and can be used by any MD/Nurse/Tech as a basic primary care office instrument, without the need to look at images. Oncoustics’ AI solutions turn inexpensive point-of-care ultrasound devices into powerful diagnostic tools for faster, cost effective detection and monitoring of diseases, including diseases in the liver, prostate, kidney, breast and thyroid. Oncoustics’ first product, the OnX liver assessment solution, is focused on detecting structural liver diseases including fibrosis and steatosis (fat) that can occur in all types of CLD. The Oncoustics platform promises a whole new level of access to care with the benefits of ease of use, accessibility, affordability, and optimizing clinical workflows.

“There’s a tsunami of need around detecting these types of liver diseases and our ultimate goal is to decrease or eliminate the need for high-end imaging or painful and invasive biopsies,” said Beth Rogozinski, CEO, Oncoustics.

 

 


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest AI News

Channels

AI

view channel
Bedside AI Sepsis Detection System Can Cut Hospital Deaths by 20%
AI Poised to Transform Outcomes in Cardiovascular Health Care
AI Diagnostic Tool Identifies Sepsis Within 12 Hours After Hospital Admission
Image: Stretchy computing device feels like skin but analyzes health data with brain-mimicking AI (Photo courtesy of The University of Chicago)

Skin-Like Wearable Chip Analyzes Health Data with Brain-Mimicking AI

Today, getting an in-depth profile about one’s health requires a visit to a hospital or clinic. But in the future, people’s health could be tracked continuously by wearable electronics that can detect... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Chip-Free, Wireless Electronic “Skin” Could Detect Any Target Biomarker
New Ablation Technique Shows Promise for Hard-to-Treat Ventricular Tachycardia Heart...
World’s Smallest Heart Pump Maintains Blood Pressure and Flow During Stent Place...
mage: PASCAL Precision transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve repair system has received the CE Mark (Photo courtesy of Edwards Lifesciences)

Transcatheter Valve Repair System for MR and TR Patients Enables Precise Navigation and Implant Delivery

A new transcatheter valve repair system for the treatment of mitral and tricuspid regurgitation (MR and TR) is designed to enable precise navigation and implant delivery. Edwards Lifesciences’ (Newbury,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
World's First True HD, Fog Free, Omnidirectional Articulating, Recyclable Laparo...
Surgeons Perform World’s First Completely Robot-Supported Microsurgical Operations...
Fluorescence Open Surgery Imaging System Gives Surgeons a New View
Image: enCAGE Coil is a disposable focal therapy precision ablation device for prostate cancer (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Device Enables Surgeons to Pre-Set Precise Ablation Margins to Target Only Cancer Tissue

With close to 250,000 new cases diagnosed each year, prostate cancer is the most prevalent cancer among men after skin cancer and the second leading cause of cancer deaths among men. Prostate ablation... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Teleflex Acquires Surgical Stapler Manufacturer Standard Bariatrics
Capsule Endoscopy System Market Driven by Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive...
Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Pro...
Image: The global OR integration market is expected to surpass USD 4 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Operating Room Integration Market Driven by Increase in Medical Procedures

Healthcare is benefiting greatly from increasing sophistication of technology, as a result of which operating room integration has come into play. As a result of the increasing complexity of advanced surgeries,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE