CT Scan Clot Detection System with Automated Algorithm Improves PE Diagnosis

- First-of-Its-Kind Defibrillator Achieves 98.7% Success Rate in Global Trial
- Screening for Atrial Fibrillation Using Smartphones More Than Doubles Detection Rate
- ML Tool Alerts Doctors to Patients’ Deteriorating Condition 2-8 Hours in Advance
- Pioneering 'String Test' a True Game Changer in Gastrointestinal Monitoring
- Transcatheter Valve Repair System for MR and TR Patients Enables Precise Navigation and Implant Delivery
- World's First Flexible Endoluminal Robotic System Enables Scar-Free and Less Invasive Surgical Procedures
- Novel Visualization Technology Improves Use of Blue Light Imaging for Early Bladder Cancer Detection
- New Suturing Tool for Endoscopists Enables Less Invasive Procedures
- Robotic Kidney Cancer Surgery Offers Smaller Incisions, Fewer Blood Transfusions and Complications
- Device Enables Surgeons to Pre-Set Precise Ablation Margins to Target Only Cancer Tissue
- Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases
- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible to Human Ear
- POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
- World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
- Higher Efficacy of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Driving Adoption in ICUs and Emergency Care
- Global Operating Room Integration Market Driven by Increase in Medical Procedures
- Teleflex Acquires Surgical Stapler Manufacturer Standard Bariatrics
- Capsule Endoscopy System Market Driven by Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Screening Procedure
- Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
- AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
- AI Medical Simulation Platform Helps Surgeons Learn Procedures through Immersive VR
- Skin-Like Wearable Chip Analyzes Health Data with Brain-Mimicking AI
- Bedside AI Sepsis Detection System Can Cut Hospital Deaths by 20%
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
- Chest CT Scans of COVID-19 Patients Could Help Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 Variants
- Specialized MRI Detects Lung Abnormalities in Non-Hospitalized Long COVID Patients