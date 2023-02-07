Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease

Cardiovascular disease is responsible for 17.9 million deaths every year, or about 32% of all deaths worldwide. Every week, millions of electrocardiographs (ECGs) are performed across the world, making the ECG the most ubiquitous cardiac test. However, conventional ECGs have always played a limited role in evaluating cardiac dysfunction due to their limited sensitivity in identifying structural and ischemic heart disease, thereby significantly reducing their utility in heart disease screening. Now, the ECG could become a far more valuable screening tool for the early detection of heart disease through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (Southlake, TX, USA) has developed MyoVista Wavelet ECG (wavECG) cardiac testing device based on the recent understanding that most forms of heart disease are associated with left ventricular (LV) relaxation abnormalities and left ventricular diastolic dysfunction (LVDD). The MyoVista wavECG Device assists physicians in the detection of abnormal LV relaxation that could have been caused by heart disease. The 12-lead resting ECG device not only provides all conventional ECG information but also incorporates an AI algorithm for the detection of cardiac dysfunction.

The MyoVista wavECG Device features wavECG technology along with the capabilities of a full featured conventional 12-lead resting ECG, including analysis using the University of Glasgow Algorithm, which is among the most respected interpretive algorithms in the world. The MyoVista wavECG Device uses wavelet signal processing to extract frequency information from the acquired ECG signal which is then analyzed using AI. The additional wavECG Information provided by the MyoVista Device can assist physicians in determining if a patient should receive further testing, evaluation and/or treatment. The conventional ECG and MyoVista wavECG test results are displayed independently.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming what’s possible, and at HeartSciences we are at the leading edge of changing what’s possible with an ECG by applying AI to make it a far more valuable screening tool for heart disease detection to save lives,” said Andrew Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of HeartSciences.

