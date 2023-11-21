We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Novel Breakthrough AI Technology Recognizes Sepsis Patients in Real-Time

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Nov 2023
Image: The FDA has granted KATE AI breakthrough device designation for early sepsis detection (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: The FDA has granted KATE AI breakthrough device designation for early sepsis detection (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Sepsis, a critical and often fatal condition, is the leading cause of mortality in U.S. hospitals, as well as the primary reason for hospital readmissions and a major contributor to hospitalization costs. Early detection is key in managing sepsis effectively, as delays in treatment can significantly increase the risk of adverse outcomes. Now, a groundbreaking technology could transform the early detection of sepsis.

Mednition’s (Burlingame, CA, USA) KATE Sepsis system is an AI-powered tool designed to detect sepsis early and accurately in real-time. It analyzes over 600 clinical data elements from a patient's medical record, incorporating both structured data and unstructured clinical notes, to aid nurses in timely intervention. A critical hurdle in implementing AI for sepsis detection has been balancing high sensitivity with specificity to avoid excessive false positives and alert fatigue. KATE Sepsis has excelled in this area, showing a 74% improvement in detecting sepsis, 80% in severe sepsis, and an impressive 118% in septic shock compared to conventional screening methods, all while maintaining a high specificity rate of 95%.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded KATE Sepsis the Breakthrough Device Designation, acknowledging its significant role in enhancing early sepsis detection. This recognition comes from KATE Sepsis's demonstrated capability to surpass standard screening protocols in the early detection of sepsis at Emergency Department (ED) Triage by up to 118%, and importantly, achieving this level of detection before any laboratory diagnostic results are available.

“We are deeply honored to receive the FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for KATE Sepsis. This recognition underscores our commitment to advancing equitable care, improving patient outcomes, and reducing risk for patients,” said Steven Reilly, chief executive officer at Mednition. “We believe every second counts in the fight against sepsis. KATE Sepsis represents a significant leap forward in detecting sepsis earlier and enabling clinicians to provide more effective and timely treatment.”

Related Links:
Mednition 

Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Image: The N-TEC procedure offers an alternative to cure confined knee cartilage lesions and address degenerative OA (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

First Biological Implants Used for Treatment of Cartilage Lesions and Osteoarthritis in Humans

Every year, millions of joint replacement surgeries take place, and even more patients seek alternatives to delay or avoid using prostheses. An exciting new procedure now offers a promising solution for... Read more

Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Image: The patented 3TR technology delivers proven PCR-level sensitivity and specificity (Photo courtesy of 3EO Health)

High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near Antigen Pricing

When it comes to point-of-care respiratory diagnostic products, there's often a trade-off between performance and affordability. Current molecular diagnostic solutions are high-performing but expensive... Read more

Image: With 5G technology becoming more widely available, remote-controlled robotic surgery is likely to become a reality (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries

The advent of 5G technology is poised to revolutionize the medical device industry, particularly in the realm of telehealth. Through 5G-enabled sensors, teleconferencing has become more advanced, letting... Read more

