Cloud-Based AI Endoscopy System Assists Gastroenterologists in Detecting Suspected Colorectal Polyps

Colorectal cancer is projected to cause over 53,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2024, ranking as the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths for both men and women. Alarmingly, the incidence in individuals under 50 is increasing, with projections suggesting colorectal cancer will become the leading cause of cancer deaths in this age group by 2030. Early detection is critical, as survival rates exceed 90% when the disease is identified early. In the rapidly evolving, fast-paced world of artificial intelligence (AI), a new cloud-based technology is improving the capability of physicians to detect early indicators of colorectal cancer through AI software that receives remote updates.

The CADDIE computer-aided detection (CADe) device from Odin Vision Ltd. (London, UK;), an Olympus Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) company, is the first cloud-based AI technology to aid gastroenterologists during colonoscopy screenings for suspected colorectal polyps. Colonoscopy is recognized as the gold standard for colorectal screening. The cloud-based nature of the CADDIE device offers flexibility, rapid innovation, and potential cost savings, supporting endoscopists in delivering superior patient care. The device analyzes colonoscopy videos in real-time, providing the endoscopist with visual markers to potentially present polyps. The endoscopist then evaluates these indications to confirm or dismiss the presence of polyps using their own medical judgement.

A comprehensive, multi-center randomized controlled trial conducted across eight European medical centers confirmed the efficacy and safety of the CADDIE device, highlighting its ability to improve detection rates and patient outcomes without extending the risk or duration of procedures. This trial demonstrated that the device increased the detection of adenomas per colonoscopy, a key factor in cancer prevention. Improving colonoscopy effectiveness through improved clinical decision-making is a core objective of the Olympus Intelligent Endoscopy Ecosystem, which incorporates the CADDIE device's cloud connectivity and AI features. The device has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under 510(k). The CADDIE device is designed to augment, not replace, thorough patient evaluations, and it should not be solely relied upon for primary interpretations of endoscopic findings, medical diagnostics, or treatment recommendations. Its use is restricted to conjunction with standard white-light endoscopy imaging.

"Together with Olympus, we are proud to bring this groundbreaking technology to the U.S. The cloud gives us the ability to keep hospitals up-to-date with advances in AI and gives peace of mind to doctors that they can easily access current technology for their patients," said Peter Mountney, Ph.D., CEO of Odin Vision.

"As a global leader in endoscopy, it is our vision to make AI a key component of our digital transformation," said Miquel Àngel García, Global Head of Endoscopy Solutions Ecosystem at Olympus Corporation. "Odin's success with this FDA clearance is an important step forward. A digitally transformed endoscopy ecosystem has the potential to support doctors and hospitals as they navigate global industry mega trends like cost pressures and staff shortages, in the context of an aging population. We are very excited about the huge opportunities for patients and healthcare systems that these advancements make possible."

