We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Machine Learning Could Reduce Hospitalizations by 30% During Pandemic

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Sep 2024
Print article
Image: The machine learning model reduced hospitalizations by about 27% compared to actual and observed care (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: The machine learning model reduced hospitalizations by about 27% compared to actual and observed care (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare systems were pushed to their limits, and many facilities relied on a first-come, first-served approach or a patient's medical history to determine who received treatment. However, these methods often fail to consider the complex interactions between medications and patients, potentially overlooking those who could benefit the most from treatment. Now, new research suggests that machine learning may be a more effective way to allocate scarce treatments to vulnerable patients during public health crises.

The new study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (Aurora, CO, USA) highlights the potential of machine learning to more efficiently allocate medical treatments in times of shortage, such as during a pandemic. The research demonstrated that machine learning, by analyzing how different patients respond to treatment, can provide more accurate, real-time information to doctors, health systems, and public health officials than traditional allocation methods. Published in JAMA Health Forum, the study revealed that using machine learning to allocate COVID-19 treatments could reduce hospitalizations by about 27% compared to current practices.

The researchers specifically examined the use of a novel method based on Policy Learning Trees (PLTs) to optimize the distribution of COVID-19 neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) during periods of limited availability. The PLT approach was designed to prioritize treatments for individuals most at risk of hospitalization, maximizing overall benefit by factoring in variables that influence treatment effectiveness. The machine learning model was compared to real-world allocation decisions and a standard point-based system used during the pandemic. The results showed that the PLT-based model significantly reduced expected hospitalizations compared to both observed allocations and the Monoclonal Antibody Screening Score, a commonly used tool during the pandemic. The researchers hope their findings will encourage public health agencies, policymakers, and disaster management organizations to explore machine learning as a tool for future public health crises, ensuring that treatments are allocated more effectively when resources are limited.

“Existing allocation methods primarily target patients who have a high-risk profile for hospitalizations without treatments. They could overlook patients who benefit most from treatments,” said Mengli Xiao, PhD, an assistant professor in Biostatistics and Informatics, who developed the mAb allocation system based on the machine learning. “We developed a mAb allocation point system based on treatment effect heterogeneity estimates from machine learning. Our allocation prioritizes patient characteristics associated with large causal treatment effects, seeking to optimize overall treatment benefits when resources are limited.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
Gel-Based Electrode Arrays
Quik-Cap
New
Holter Blood Pressure Monitor
ABP-01

Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Innovative Catheter Guidance Technology Aims for Zero Malpositioning
Breakthrough Heart Valve Combines Best of Mechanical and Tissue Replacement Tech...
Ultraportable Battery Powered Medical Device Revolutionizes Concept of Portable ...
Image: Minimally invasive surgeons are evaluating the potential use of spatial computing apps on Apple Vision Pro in the OR (Photo courtesy of UC San Diego Health)

Spatial Computing Technology Could Revolutionize Operating Room Environment

Surgeons can spend anywhere from 30 minutes to over 12 hours in the operating room, depending on the complexity of the procedure. The increasing use of multiple technology platforms during surgery often... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
The Atellica VTLi Patient-side Immunoassay Analyzer, a high-sensitivity troponin I test at the bedside, delivers accurate results in just 8 minutes (Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers)

New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay

Emergency department overcrowding is a significant global issue that leads to increased mortality and morbidity, with chest pain being one of the most common reasons for hospital admissions.... Read more

Business

view channel
ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technol...
Stryker Acquires care.ai to Boost AI-Driven Healthcare
Image: Edwards Lifesciences’ Critical Care product group will be renamed as BD Advanced Patient Monitoring (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, J, USA) has completed the acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences' (Irvine, CA, USA) Critical Care product group, which will be renamed as BD Advanced... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE