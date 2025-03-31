We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Detects More Polyps but Has Modest Effect on Cancer Risk

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Mar 2025
Print article
Image: Illustration of the study\'s findings (Photo courtesy of University of Oslo)
Image: Illustration of the study\'s findings (Photo courtesy of University of Oslo)

Colorectal cancer is among the most common cancers in the Western world. Currently, screening is performed using a test that detects blood in the stool (FIT screening). If the test identifies a certain amount of blood, the patient is referred for a colonoscopy. During these colonoscopies, artificial intelligence (AI) is commonly used as an assistant to help identify polyps. However, the clinical benefits of AI in this context need to be documented, much like other diagnostic and treatment tools. AI applications in colonoscopy are among the most studied areas of clinical medicine. A recent systematic review conducted during the guideline development process analyzed 44 randomized studies involving over 30,000 patients. AI was found to detect more polyps, but long-term effects such as cancer incidence and mortality were not assessed. A new study has now revealed that AI use during colonoscopy increased polyp detection by approximately 8%, but had minimal impact on cancer risk.

This large microsimulation study, led by the University of Oslo (Oslo, Norway), aimed to explore whether AI could help reduce colorectal cancer incidence and mortality. The study evaluated the effects of AI on cancer occurrence, mortality, and potential drawbacks such as increased follow-up colonoscopies when AI is used in colorectal cancer screening. The researchers reviewed data from about 15 studies in addition to the systematic review. The results showed that AI’s use in colonoscopy had little to no clinically significant effect on colorectal cancer risk or mortality after screening. Specifically, AI reduced cancer risk over 10 years from 0.82% without AI to 0.71% with AI. For those undergoing colonoscopy after FIT screening, the risk decreased slightly from 5.82% to 5.77%. The study, published in BMJ Medicine, also found that AI use led to a 20% increase in follow-up colonoscopies over 10 years, due to the enhanced detection of polyps. This increase results in more examinations for individual patients and additional strain on healthcare systems. The study's findings suggest that while AI improves polyp detection and can reduce cancer risk, it must be considered alongside the drawbacks of increased follow-up examinations, as the effect on cancer risk is minimal.

“The project shows that while artificial intelligence can reduce cancer risk by improving the detection of polyps, it must be weighed against the drawbacks of increased follow-up burden. The risk of cancer, which is the most important for patients, is minimally affected,” said physician and Ph.D. candidate Natalie Halvorsen from the Clinical Effectiveness Research Group at UiO.

Related Links:
University of Oslo

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Patient Warming Blanket
Patient Warming Blanket
New
Vital Signs Monitor
iM3s

Print article

Latest AI News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Magnetic Tweezers Make Robotic Surgery Safer and More Precise
AI-Powered Surgical Planning Tool Improves Pre-Op Planning
Novel Sensing System Restores Missing Sense of Touch in Minimally Invasive Surgery...
Image: Extreme close-up of the magnetically controlled gripping and pulling tool (Photo courtesy of Tyler Irving/ University of Toronto Engineering)

Tiny Robotic Tools Powered by Magnetic Fields to Enable Minimally Invasive Brain Surgery

Over the past few decades, there has been a significant surge in the development of robotic tools designed to facilitate minimally invasive surgeries, improving recovery times and patient outcomes.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE