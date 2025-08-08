We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
19 Aug 2025 - 21 Aug 2025
Expo Med – Hospitalar Mexico 2025
21 Aug 2025 - 23 Aug 2025
Medical Fair China 2025
29 Aug 2025 - 01 Sep 2025
ESC Congress 2025 - European Society of Cardiology

AI Identifies Hidden Heart Valve Defects from Patient’s ECG

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Aug 2025

Heart valve diseases, affecting over 41 million people globally, can lead to heart failure, hospitalization, and even death. More...

Early diagnosis is critical, yet symptoms like shortness of breath or dizziness are often misattributed, and some patients show no signs until the disease is advanced. Subtle changes in heart function, especially in its electrical activity, often go undetected until it’s too late. Researchers have now created an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to identify risk much earlier, using just a standard electrocardiogram (ECG).

Developed by researchers at Imperial College London (London, UK), the AI model uses a patient’s ECG to predict the risk of developing regurgitant valvular heart diseases. These conditions, which affect the mitral, tricuspid, or aortic valves, involve blood leaking backwards through the heart. The AI detects early structural changes in the heart that are not apparent to doctors, making it possible to flag high-risk patients earlier than ever before physical symptoms or damage appear.

The research team trained the algorithm on nearly one million ECG and echocardiogram records from over 400,000 patients in China. To ensure accuracy across populations, the tool was then validated on over 34,000 patients in the US, showing that it works well across ethnically diverse populations and healthcare systems. The study, published in The European Heart Journal, shows that the AI model successfully predicted valve disease risk 69–79% of the time, showing reliable performance across diverse ethnic groups and healthcare settings.

Additionally, high-risk patients identified by the AI were up to 10 times more likely to develop valve leakage, offering a critical window for prevention. This technology could revolutionize care by identifying patients in need of monitoring or early intervention, long before heart valve disease causes harm. The research follows on from the team’s development of the related AI-ECG risk estimation model, known as AIRE, which can predict patients’ risk of developing and worsening disease from an ECG.

“Our work is harnessing AI to detect subtle changes at the earliest stage from a simple and common test, and we think this could be really transformative for doctors and patients,” said Dr. Arunashis Sau, one of the study leads. "Rather than waiting for symptoms or relying only on expensive and time-consuming imaging tests, we could use AI-enhanced ECGs to spot those most at risk earlier than ever before."


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Ultrasound Needle Guidance System
SonoSite L25
New
Neonatal Ventilator Simulation Device
Disposable Infant Test Lung
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest AI News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
AI Cuts Diagnostic Delays in Prostate Cancer
Surgical Micro-Robot Sees and Corrects Movements from Within
'Google Maps' for Surgeons to Help Perform Complex Robot-Assisted Esophagectomy
Image: The implant enabling women to access hip resurfacing surgery has been awarded the CE mark (Photo courtesy of Embody Orthopedic)

New Implant Enables Women to Access Hip Resurfacing Surgery

Hip resurfacing is a less invasive alternative to total hip replacement, often preferred for younger and more active patients as it preserves more of the natural bone and allows greater post-operative mobility.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE