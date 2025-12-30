We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Precision Approach Improves Immunotherapy Effectiveness for ICU Patients with Sepsis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Dec 2025

Sepsis occurs when the immune system responds abnormally to an infection, often triggering life-threatening organ failure. More...

Despite affecting around 49 million people globally each year and causing approximately 11 million deaths, treatment options remain limited. Previous attempts to use immunotherapy in sepsis showed little benefit, largely because patients were treated with a uniform approach. A new large clinical study now shows that immunotherapy can be effective when precisely matched to a patient’s immune system state.

In the study led by Radboud University Medical Center (Nijmegen, Netherlands), along with the Hellenic Institute for the Study of Sepsis (Athens, Greece), researchers focused on tailoring immunotherapy based on whether a patient’s immune response was overactive or suppressed. The approach relied on immune profiling to identify patients with either excessive inflammation or immune paralysis. Based on this stratification, patients received drugs designed either to dampen or stimulate immune activity.

The ImmunoSep consortium included 33 hospitals across six countries. Investigators assessed immune function in sepsis patients to determine how their host defense systems were responding to infection. Only patients showing clear immune dysregulation were selected for immunotherapy. Those with excessive immune activation received the immune-suppressing drug anakinra, while patients with immune paralysis were treated with the immune-stimulating agent interferon-gamma.

In total, 276 patients were enrolled and stratified based on immune status. Both immunotherapy groups showed improved outcomes compared with control patients who did not receive immune-modulating treatment. Organ dysfunction improved within the first nine days, and infections resolved more quickly within 15 days.

The findings of this multicenter clinical trial reported in JAMA demonstrate that biomarker-guided immunotherapy can meaningfully improve outcomes in sepsis when applied to the right patients. Approximately one quarter of all sepsis patients fall into the immune profiles studied, suggesting immediate clinical relevance. Researchers plan larger follow-up trials to further validate the strategy and to explore tailored immunotherapy options for the remaining sepsis populations. This precision-medicine approach could redefine how immune-based treatments are used in critical care.

“This study provides the first robust large-scale evidence that biomarker-guided, targeted selection of sepsis patients for immunotherapy leads to clinically meaningful improvement in outcomes,” said Evangelos Giamarellos-Bourboulis.

Related Links:
Radboud UMC
Hellenic Institute for the Study of Sepsis
ImmunoSep


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Emergency Ventilator
Shangrila935
Endoscopy Display
E190
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Image: The machine learning-based model can reduce the number of futile liver procurements (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%

A shortage of donor livers leaves many patients waiting for a transplant, yet nearly half of potential transplants from donors who die after withdrawal of life support must be canceled. For donation after... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Catheter-Based Procedures Offer Less Invasive Option for Treatment of Valvular D...
Laparoscopic Surgery Improves Outcomes for Severe Newborn Liver Disease
Novel Endoscopy Technique Provides Access to Deep Lung Tumors
Image: The findings mark an important step towards personalized pancreatic surgery (Photo courtesy of Amsterdam UMC)

Minimally Invasive Surgery Proven Safe and Effective for Complex ‘Whipple’ Procedure

Tumors of the pancreatic head often require a highly complex operation known as pancreatoduodenectomy or the Whipple procedure. This surgery involves removing multiple structures and creating several internal... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE