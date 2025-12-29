We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Soft Robots Could Donate Their Heart to Humans

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Dec 2025

Heart failure is a growing global health burden, and existing artificial hearts and mechanical pumps often fall short of long-term clinical needs. More...

Many current devices rely on rigid components and complex mechanical systems that can damage blood cells, trigger infections, and fail to replicate natural heart motion. Researchers are now exploring soft robotics as a new path toward safer, more lifelike total artificial hearts that better integrate with the human body and reduce these complications.

Amsterdam UMC’s (Amsterdam, The Netherlands) Maziar Arfaee, in his PhD defense, “Can Soft Robots Donate Their Heart to Humans? Emerging Technologies in Total Artificial Heart Development,” highlights how advanced technologies are reshaping the landscape of cardiac replacement therapy. His research draws on advances from multiple academic biomedical engineering groups working in soft robotics and cardiac device design. Soft robotic systems are built from flexible, elastic materials that bend and stretch like real heart tissue, allowing them to move more naturally inside the body.

Instead of rigid pumps, researchers developed balloon-like and pouch-based actuators that expand and contract smoothly to circulate blood. These soft motors are designed to mimic the heart’s natural rhythm while minimizing mechanical stress on blood and surrounding tissue. The research analyzed limitations of earlier artificial heart designs and tested new soft robotic concepts in laboratory and early animal studies.

One prototype, known as the LIMO (Less In, More Out) heart, demonstrated improved pumping efficiency while requiring less internal space. Another design, the Hybrid Heart, incorporated biocompatible surface coatings that reduced clot formation and infection risk. Early testing showed stable blood flow and favorable interaction with biological tissues, supporting the feasibility of soft robotic cardiac systems.

Soft robotic hearts could represent a major shift in cardiac replacement therapy by offering smaller, safer, and more durable alternatives to traditional mechanical devices. By closely matching the mechanics of real heart tissue, these systems may improve long-term outcomes for patients with end-stage heart failure.

Future research will focus on long-term implantation studies, further miniaturization, and refining materials to ensure durability and biocompatibility in human patients. Continued innovation could allow future patients to receive artificial hearts that feel more like their own, creating new hope for individuals with severe heart disease.

“Joining engineering with natural biology lets us move closer to artificial hearts that truly blend in with the body,” said Maziar Arfaee.

Related Links:
Amsterdam UMC


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Mammography System (Analog)
MAM VENUS
Silver Member
X-Ray QA Device
Accu-Gold+ Touch Pro
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Image: The machine learning-based model can reduce the number of futile liver procurements (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%

A shortage of donor livers leaves many patients waiting for a transplant, yet nearly half of potential transplants from donors who die after withdrawal of life support must be canceled. For donation after... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Catheter-Based Procedures Offer Less Invasive Option for Treatment of Valvular D...
Laparoscopic Surgery Improves Outcomes for Severe Newborn Liver Disease
Novel Endoscopy Technique Provides Access to Deep Lung Tumors
Image: The findings mark an important step towards personalized pancreatic surgery (Photo courtesy of Amsterdam UMC)

Minimally Invasive Surgery Proven Safe and Effective for Complex ‘Whipple’ Procedure

Tumors of the pancreatic head often require a highly complex operation known as pancreatoduodenectomy or the Whipple procedure. This surgery involves removing multiple structures and creating several internal... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE