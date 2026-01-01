We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




AI Transforming Colon Cancer Diagnosis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Jan 2026

Colon cancer remains one of the most common and deadly cancers worldwide, with diagnosis often relying on time-consuming procedures such as colonoscopy and histopathological analysis. More...

Delays or inaccuracies in detecting polyps and distinguishing benign from malignant tissue can significantly affect patient outcomes. At the same time, growing clinical workloads have increased the need for faster and more reliable diagnostic support. A new study now shows that artificial intelligence (AI) has meaningfully improved the speed, accuracy, and reliability of colon cancer diagnosis and prognosis.

In the study led by investigators from the University of Sharjah (Sharjah, UAE), in collaboration with academic institutions across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, the team conducted a comprehensive meta-analysis examining how AI, including machine learning and deep learning, has been applied to colon cancer diagnosis over the past five years. The study focused on how AI tools are being integrated into clinical workflows rather than on a single diagnostic product.

The analysis covered 80 peer-reviewed studies published between 2020 and 2024. These studies examined four main AI applications: classification of cancerous tissue, detection of polyps during colonoscopy, segmentation of glands and tumors in pathology slides, and prediction of disease outcomes. Particular attention was given to explainable AI methods, which help clinicians understand how algorithms reach their conclusions and build trust in real-world medical settings.

Across the reviewed studies, AI-based systems consistently improved diagnostic accuracy compared with traditional approaches. Deep learning models showed strong performance in detecting polyps during colonoscopy and differentiating benign from malignant tissue in histopathology. The findings, published in the International Journal of Medical Informatics, also showed that AI enhanced cancer grading and gland segmentation, supporting more precise staging and treatment planning.

The results suggest that AI is already transforming colon cancer care by enabling earlier detection, reducing invasiveness, and streamlining clinical workflows. However, the study also highlights key challenges, including limited data diversity, lack of external validation, high computational demands, and incomplete integration into hospital information systems. The authors emphasize that addressing these gaps will be essential before AI tools can be widely adopted in routine clinical practice.

“Explainable AI is not just a feature. It is essential for building clinician confidence and closing the gap between technology and medical practice. The promise of AI in medicine lies not just in speed or accuracy, but in creating transparent systems that doctors can rely on,” said Professor Saad Harous, co-author of the study.

Related Links:
University of Sharjah


Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Emergency Ventilator
Shangrila935
ow Frequency Pulse Massager
ET10 L
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Image: The machine learning-based model can reduce the number of futile liver procurements (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%

A shortage of donor livers leaves many patients waiting for a transplant, yet nearly half of potential transplants from donors who die after withdrawal of life support must be canceled. For donation after... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Catheter-Based Procedures Offer Less Invasive Option for Treatment of Valvular D...
Laparoscopic Surgery Improves Outcomes for Severe Newborn Liver Disease
Novel Endoscopy Technique Provides Access to Deep Lung Tumors
Image: The findings mark an important step towards personalized pancreatic surgery (Photo courtesy of Amsterdam UMC)

Minimally Invasive Surgery Proven Safe and Effective for Complex ‘Whipple’ Procedure

Tumors of the pancreatic head often require a highly complex operation known as pancreatoduodenectomy or the Whipple procedure. This surgery involves removing multiple structures and creating several internal... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE