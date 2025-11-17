We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




AI-Powered Alerts Reduce Kidney Complications After Heart Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Nov 2025

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is one of the most serious complications following heart surgery, raising mortality fivefold and tripling hospital costs. More...

Diagnosis currently depends on declines in urine output or rises in creatinine — markers that appear only after the ideal treatment window has passed. Now, researchers are developing an artificial intelligence (AI) system that analyzes real-time clinical data to detect AKI early, giving clinicians critical time to intervene.

This four-year project combines the expertise of researchers in machine learning and statistics at Rice University (Houston, TX, USA) with the extensive clinical dataset of more than 9,000 cardiac surgery patients and 68 million data points at Baylor College of Medicine (Houston, TX, USA). The system uses ensemble machine-learning models trained on minute-by-minute electronic medical record (EMR) data — including vital signs, lab results, medications, and fluid balance — to identify early signals of kidney stress.

The aim is to detect AKI up to 24 hours before standard diagnostic markers appear, recommend personalized interventions, and provide clinicians with interpretable insights via symbolic regression–derived “digital biomarkers” and a simple bedside scoring system. The platform will operate in a secure clinical deployment environment that streams EMR data every 15 minutes to generate rolling risk profiles and suggested actions.

The study includes prospective ICU validation to assess accuracy, alignment between clinicians’ decisions and model recommendations, and the system’s impact on AKI incidence. The approach emphasizes interpretability to support trust and adoption, ensuring clinicians can understand which factors drive predictions and how specific actions may reduce risk. By translating complex real-world data into actionable guidance, the system aims to improve outcomes after heart surgery and establish a blueprint for trustworthy clinical AI deployment.

“Early prediction would enable targeted interventions that can improve outcomes, but prior risk tools are static and have limited value in the dynamic post-operative environment,” said Meng Li, site principal investigator for the project. “Our central hypothesis is that dynamic machine-learning models can accurately predict AKI in real time from routinely collected EMR data and augment clinical decision-making by quantifying risk reduction of therapeutic interventions.”

“Presently, AKI is identified via clinical parameters, but these represent late findings often manifesting after the ideal treatment window,” said Dr. Ravi Ghanta, principal investigator for the project. “The electronic medical record provides complex, multidimensional data that clinicians incorporate into decision-making, but which remains underutilized in clinical decision support. We aim to change that.”

Related Links:
Rice University
Baylor College of Medicine


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Ureteral Dilatation Balloon
Dornier Equinox
Digital Color Doppler Ultrasound System
MS22Plus
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest AI News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Tiny 3D Printer Reconstructs Tissues During Vocal Cord Surgery
Minimally Invasive Procedure for Aortic Valve Disease Has Similar Outcomes as Su...
New Nanomaterial Improves Laser Lithotripsy for Removing Kidney Stones
Image: CANDI wafer enables local delivery of immunostimulatory small molecules in the GBM resection cavity (Y Kaiser et al., Nat Biomed Eng (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41551-025-01533-2)

Biodegradable Brain Implant Prevents Glioblastoma Recurrence

Preventing glioblastoma from returning after surgery remains one of the greatest challenges in neuro-oncology. Even after tumor removal and radiochemotherapy, this aggressive brain cancer almost always... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE