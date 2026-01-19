We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

AI-Powered ECG Analysis Enables Early COPD Detection

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Jan 2026

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a major global cause of illness and death, yet it is often diagnosed late because early symptoms are vague and standard diagnostic tools such as spirometry can be resource-intensive. More...

Delayed diagnosis limits opportunities for early intervention and worsens long-term outcomes. Researchers have now shown that a widely available, low-cost test routinely used for heart assessment can help identify COPD much earlier. Their findings demonstrate that subtle disease-related signals can be detected before a formal clinical diagnosis is made.

In the study conducted by Mount Sinai Health System (New York City, NY, USA), researchers developed a deep learning approach using a convolutional neural network to analyze standard 10-second, 12-lead electrocardiograms. Although ECGs are primarily designed to evaluate heart rhythm, COPD can cause structural and physiological changes in the heart that subtly alter ECG waveforms, changes that artificial intelligence (AI) models are able to detect.

The team trained and tested the model using ECGs extracted from the GE MUSE system, which stores raw waveform data as XML files. Data spanning 2006 to 2023 were analyzed from five Mount Sinai hospitals serving a demographically diverse population. Additional validation was performed using ECGs from an external hospital system and from patients with COPD enrolled in the UK Biobank to assess robustness across settings.

In total, more than 208,000 ECGs were analyzed, including records from over 18,000 patients with COPD matched to more than 49,000 controls by age, sex, and race. The model achieved strong diagnostic performance, with an area under the curve of 0.80 in internal testing, 0.82 in external validation, and 0.75 in the UK cohort. The results, published in eBioMedicine, were consistent across diverse populations.

Further analysis linked model predictions to spirometry measurements, while explainability methods highlighted P-wave changes as a key signal associated with COPD. These findings suggest that AI-powered ECG analysis could support earlier identification of at-risk patients, enabling earlier management and potentially slowing disease progression. The researchers note that this approach could be particularly valuable in remote or under-resourced settings where access to specialized pulmonary testing is limited.

“By demonstrating that AI can enhance the diagnostic utility of ECGs for COPD, a pathway is opened for earlier intervention and management of this disease, potentially reducing the severity of its progression and associated financial cost burdens. The use of such AI-enhanced diagnostic tools can be expanded to remote or under-resourced areas where access to specialized diagnostic facilities might be limited,” said Mount Sinai's Dr. Girish Nadkarni. “Additionally, this study lays the groundwork for future research into the integration of AI technologies with other routine diagnostic tools—possibly improving the diagnostic accuracy and timeliness for a range of chronic conditions and ultimately enhancing prevention and early intervention.”

Related Links:
Mount Sinai Health System


Image: The machine learning-based model can reduce the number of futile liver procurements (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%

A shortage of donor livers leaves many patients waiting for a transplant, yet nearly half of potential transplants from donors who die after withdrawal of life support must be canceled. For donation after... Read more

Injectable Breast ‘Implant’ Offers Alternative to Traditional Surgeries
AI Detects Stomach Cancer Risk from Upper Endoscopic Images
NIR Light Enables Powering and Communicating with Implantable Medical Devices
Image: A fluoroscopy image (left) and graphic representation (right) depict a stent graft (yellow arrowhead) being deployed (Photo courtesy of Bruce et al.)

Minimally Invasive Coronary Artery Bypass Method Offers Safer Alternative to Open-Heart Surgery

Coronary artery obstruction is a rare but often fatal complication of heart-valve replacement, particularly in patients with complex anatomy or prior cardiac interventions. In such cases, traditional open-heart... Read more

VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

