Autonomous Thermometer System Assists Pandemic Monitoring

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Apr 2020
Image: The FORA autonomous temperature measuring station (Photo courtesy of ForaCare Suisse)
Non-contact thermometer measures forehead temperature remotely, without the need for human operation.

The ForaCare Suisse (St. Gallen, Switzerland) FORA autonomous temperature measuring station is composed of a FORA IR42 non-contact forehead thermometer that uses infrared (IR) sensors to take measurements; an iPad with customized software that displays and reports the measured temperature; and a medical-grade wheeled station to provide easy mobility of the system. The three components together allow a single person to simultaneously monitor multiple temperature stations from a remote location, providing increased efficiency and reducing the risk of cross-infection.

The main component, the FORA IR42 thermometer, delivers a body temperature reading derived from the thermal radiation emitted from the forehead, with the reading taken 3-7 centimeters away from and perpendicular to the surface of the skin. The thermometer is clinically validated to be accurate within a range of 0.2 ̊C, with results available within two seconds. The results are recorded to the iPad using Bluetooth connectivity. The FORA IR42 complies with international standard requirements for clinical body temperature measurement.

“We observed workers in public health, government, education, and corporations manually taking temperature measurements, and saw the need to develop a system that would provide safe distance in performing and monitoring temperature checks,” said Ty-Minh Tan, CEO of ForaCare Suisse. “We also realized the need for an almost instant reading that is accurate, and connected to a device that could capture the data.”

ForaCare Suisse


