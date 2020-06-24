We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Informa Life Sciences Exhibitions

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
30 Jun 2020 - 02 Jul 2020
Virtual Venue
MedtecLIVE 2020
05 Jul 2020 - 08 Jul 2020
Virtual Venue
ESHRE 2020 – 36th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology
07 Jul 2020 - 09 Jul 2020
SEACare 2020 – 23rd Southeast Asian Healthcare & Pharma Show

Ultrasound Device Offers an Alternative to Analgesics

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Jun 2020
Print article
Image: The sam applied to Achilles tendon injury to stimulate collagen-matrix rebuilding (Photo courtesy of ZetrOZ Systems)
Image: The sam applied to Achilles tendon injury to stimulate collagen-matrix rebuilding (Photo courtesy of ZetrOZ Systems)
A long-duration acoustic device offers physicians an alternative solution to pain medication and surgery for their patients.

The ZetrOZ Systems (Trumbull, CT, USA) sustained acoustic medicine (sam) is a drug free, wearable, non-invasive device that uses patented ultra-low impedance miniaturization technology to deliver long duration, low intensity ultrasound therapy. The technology, called OZ Inside, optimizes electro-acoustic signal conduction to achieve peak efficiencies across the entire spectrum of ultrasound outputs, which has been clinically proven to aid in the treatment of tendon, muscle, and joint injuries, by accelerating the body’s natural healing process.

The low intensity ultrasonic-waves penetrate up to five centimeters into the tissue, covering a treatment area about the diameter of a baseball for up to four hours per day. The continuous ultrasound wave is emitted at a frequency of 3MHz, a power level of 0.65 watts, and an energy density of 0.132 watts/cm2 per applicator, all controlled by smart treatment monitoring. The system comes with two hypoallergenic 3M gel-capture patches with improved wear performance and patented seals.

“We want physicians and orthopedic surgeons to know they are not limited in the options they can offer patients. sam gives them a viable, convenient alternative to prescribing drugs or putting patients under the knife,” said George Lewis, CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. “While sam is technologically sophisticated, it is also easy to use and apply, making it the perfect choice for home application by patients. The solution is convenient, as patients can engage in most activities while wearing it.”

Ultrasound is one of the most commonly used modality by physical therapists and athletic trainers, with several clinical applications, including aiding the inflammatory response to injury, superficial wound, bone, and connective tissue healing, assessing stress fractures, treating pitting edema, reducing muscle spasm, reducing pain, restoring range of motion lost due to scar tissue and/or joint contracture, and treating chronic inflammation.

Related Links:
ZetrOZ Systems


Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
Image: The Arvia ARV-FS02 thermal camera and neural network processing system (Photo courtesy of Israk Solutions)

Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen

An integrated system comprised of a thermal imaging camera and contact tracing software helps fight the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogenic illnesses. The Israk Solutions (Selangor, Malaysia) ARVIA... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Device Conserves Blood During Surgery
Double-Balloon Platform Facilitates Internal Appendectomy
Scoring Angioplasty Platform Dilates Calcified Vessels
Image: Schematic of the NIHP system (Photo courtesy of Nature Communications)

Portable Heart Boxes Enables Safer Transplantation

A portable non-ischemic heart preservation (NIHP) device facilitates ground and airborne transportation of human hearts, according to a new study. Researchers at Lund University (LU; Sweden) and Skåne... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Image: N2O is safe for analgesia control during labor (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe

A new study suggests that the use of nitrous oxide (N2O) as a pain relief option for women in labor is safe for both newborn child and mother. Researchers at the University of Colorado (CU; Aurora,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Vagal Nerve Stimulation Helps Treat Chronic Pain
mHealth Spectroscopy Measures Hemoglobin Optically
Robotic Imaging Solution Detect Early COVID-19 Symptoms
Image: The ReddyPort Elbow being used to perform oral hygiene (Photo courtesy of ReddyPort)

Non-Invasive Ventilation Device Helps Maintain Oral Care

A proprietary elbow with a self-sealing valve allows clinicians to perform procedures through the ventilation mask without interrupting therapeutic pressure. The ReddyPort (Salt Lake City, UT, USA)... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
Image: Data for active cases in severely affected countries with Equation (Photo courtesy of Frontiers)

Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide

A new study shows how a unique set of functions and probability distributions can predict forthcoming peaks in the spread of COVID-19. Developed by researchers at Santa Fe Institute (NM, USA), Ege... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020
Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries
Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC...
Illustration

Omnia Health Live Unites Global Healthcare Community Through New Virtual Experience

Omnia Health Live, a virtual healthcare event, has brought the global healthcare community together on a scale never seen before through a new experience delivered entirely online. The virtual healthcare... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE