Ultrasound Device Offers an Alternative to Analgesics

A long-duration acoustic device offers physicians an alternative solution to pain medication and surgery for their patients.The ZetrOZ Systems (Trumbull, CT, USA) sustained acoustic medicine (sam) is a drug free, wearable, non-invasive device that uses patented ultra-low impedance miniaturization technology to deliver long duration, low intensity ultrasound therapy. The technology, called OZ Inside, optimizes electro-acoustic signal conduction to achieve peak efficiencies across the entire spectrum of ultrasound outputs, which has been clinically proven to aid in the treatment of tendon, muscle, and joint injuries, by accelerating the body’s natural healing process.The low intensity ultrasonic-waves penetrate up to five centimeters into the tissue, covering a treatment area about the diameter of a baseball for up to four hours per day. The continuous ultrasound wave is emitted at a frequency of 3MHz, a power level of 0.65 watts, and an energy density of 0.132 watts/cmper applicator, all controlled by smart treatment monitoring. The system comes with two hypoallergenic 3M gel-capture patches with improved wear performance and patented seals.“We want physicians and orthopedic surgeons to know they are not limited in the options they can offer patients. sam gives them a viable, convenient alternative to prescribing drugs or putting patients under the knife,” said George Lewis, CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. “While sam is technologically sophisticated, it is also easy to use and apply, making it the perfect choice for home application by patients. The solution is convenient, as patients can engage in most activities while wearing it.”Ultrasound is one of the most commonly used modality by physical therapists and athletic trainers, with several clinical applications, including aiding the inflammatory response to injury, superficial wound, bone, and connective tissue healing, assessing stress fractures, treating pitting edema, reducing muscle spasm, reducing pain, restoring range of motion lost due to scar tissue and/or joint contracture, and treating chronic inflammation.