UVC Disinfection Device Inactivates COVID-19 Virus

A compact counter-top ultraviolet C (UVC) unit quickly and effectively disinfects any objects placed inside it.The Quantum Innovations (Central Point, OR, USA) FusionUV, unlike other germicidal UV devices, does not use low-power light emitting diodes (LEDs) to kill pathogens; instead, it employs two high-energy UVC bulbs to emit light in an omnidirectional fashion, thanks to the disinfection chamber’s design. Industrial quality seals contain the UVC light within the unit, with an auto-shutoff switch that terminates the disinfection cycle immediately if the unit is accidentally opened. The FusionUV is being marketed by Quantum via a new company called Boon.The FusionUV produces little heat, and is safe for use on everything from cell phones to face masks to glasses to small tools and equipment. The objects placed in the FusionUV are supported by an array of proprietary rods placed in two rows inside the box that allow UVC light to pass through, permitting total disinfection, even at the touch points. Non-porous materials, such as eyeglass frames, can be effectively treated in as little as two minutes, while porous materials like N95 masks can be disinfected in three minutes.“We studied every detail and developed the best UVC germicidal light solution available today. This device is faster and more effective than other products and small enough to fit in nearly every environment, professional or otherwise,” said Paula Lawson, general manager of Boon. “It's a consumer-priced UVC solution in a class that previously only included boxes that begin at triple the price.”UVC light in the 254 nm wavelength induces the formation of pyrimidine dimmers from thymine and cytosine; these dimers in turn cause disruptions in microbial DNA, making genetic replication impossible, destroying the organisms or rendering them unable to reproduce.