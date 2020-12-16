We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Jan 2021 - 21 Jan 2021
ISET 2021 - International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
21 Jan 2021 - 23 Jan 2021
CACVS 2021- Controversies & Updates in Vascular Surgery
29 Jan 2021 - 31 Jan 2021
Virtual Venue
ESOU21 – 18th Meeting of the EAU Section of Oncological Urology.

Low Dead Space Needles Assist Mass Vaccination

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Dec 2020
Print article
Image: Low dead space needles can conserve vaccine use (Photo courtesy of TSK Laboratory)
Image: Low dead space needles can conserve vaccine use (Photo courtesy of TSK Laboratory)
A specially developed needle can potentially save a significant amount of a vial’s contents, which could help vaccinate millions more against COVID-19.

The TSK Laboratory (Vancouver, Canada) low dead space needle reduces average dead space to 14 microliters, compared to a conventional needle, which has an average dead space of about 45 microliters. A conservative estimate shows that using the dead space needle could lead to a savings of 20 microliters per dose, while an optimistic one suggests 40 microliters can be saved. This represents a 4-8 percent saving, on the assumption that a typical vaccine dose is 0.5 milliliters. And by keeping the dead space as low as possible, the full indicated vaccine dose can be given with each injection.

The use of the dead space needle means less vaccine wasted, costs reduced, and the right dose of the vaccine injected. For example, the European Union (EU) purchased 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer (New York, NY, USA) and others to vaccinate 100 million citizens. This means that an additional four to eight million people in Europe could be vaccinated, compared to if a standard needle is used. The same benefit can be gained from the hundreds of around 700 vaccine candidates in development targeting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“There is currently much talk about the development of a vaccine against COVID-19, but there is very little being said about how the vaccine will be injected when it becomes available. This is especially critical when it relates to mass vaccination programs,” said Doris de Beer, managing director of TSK Laboratory Europe. “The COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented in modern history and it affects everyone. We the people, governments and companies should work together in fighting this crisis.”

Vaccines, as most other injectable drugs, need to be packaged in sterile borosilicate glass vials that are impermeable to corrupting gases like oxygen, which even high-grade plastics cannot impede for more than a few minutes. In 2019, the global pharmaceutical industry purchased some 12 billion vials; COVID-19 vaccines, which most likely will have to be administered in two separate injections, will require many billions of additional vials.

Related Links:
TSK Laboratory
Pfizer



Print article
WONJU MEDICAL INDUSTRY TECHNOVALLEY

Latest Critical Care News

WONJU MEDICAL INDUSTRY TECHNOVALLEY

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Embolic Device Provides Targeted Treatment
Endovascular Mesh Treats Cerebral Vasospasm
Smooth Muscle Stimulator Helps Locate Ureters During Surgery
Image: The Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder PDA closure device (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

Tiny Cardiac Implant Closes Congenital Heart Defects

A minimally invasive transcatheter implant the size of a pea closes patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) in premature infants. The Abbott (Abbott Park, IL, USA) Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder is a PDA closure... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease
Pre-Operative MRI Effective in Women with Dense Breasts
Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand
Image: The Minerva Endometrial Ablation System (Photo courtesy of Minerva Surgical)

Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

A complete suite of minimally invasive devices support healthcare practitioners in treating abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB). The Minerva Surgical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) AUB kit is comprised of a suite... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Novel Hospital Bed Reduces Incontinence Worries
Automated Cleaning Device Clears Impacted Earwax
Wireless Hospital Bed Improves Workflow Efficiency
Image: The Advantage 290 Respirator elastomeric half-mask respirator (Photo courtesy of MSA Safety)

Elastomeric Respirator Provides Alternative PPE Option

A next-generation air-purifying respirator (APR) designed without an exhalation valve provides COVID frontline workers with respiratory protection. The MSA Safety (Cranberry Township, PA) Advantage... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market
AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Image: The Genius AI Detection software (Photo courtesy of Hologic, Inc.)

Hologic Receives FDA Clearance for Genius AI Detection Technology for Early Breast Cancer Detection

Hologic, Inc. (Marlborough, MA, USA) has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Genius AI Detection technology, a new deep learning-based software designed to help radiologists... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE