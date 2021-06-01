Versatile Ventilator Supports Critical Care Overloads

A new critical care ventilator provides reliable and affordable deployment to treat more patients during surges in clinical demand.The CorVent Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) Respond-19 ventilator is an intuitive primary critical care system that combines sophisticated ventilation features with a plug-and-play setup to streamline patient care management. The low cost, out of the box, intensive care unit (ICU) standard ventilator is intended to support surge events such as COVID-19, or in situations where institutional capacity to provide critical ventilator support has been overwhelmed. Respond-19 offers mandatory, assist, and spontaneous, ventilation modes along with built-in safeguards to meet the individual patient’s needs.The streamlined, lightweight design ensures compatibility with all low flow oxygen sources, and allows for easy movement within the hospital, and is optimized for multiple patient use. In addition, the system filters out 99.9% of viral pathogens using multi-stage antiviral filters to enhance infection control, thus protecting both patients and healthcare providers. It is also optimized for long-term storage with no maintenance required, eliminating the need for costly service contracts required for higher-end ICU ventilator systems.“Current critical care ventilators are not designed for periodic use, such as during global pandemics or disaster recovery. They require costly maintenance and additional time to deploy from long-term storage and are not optimized to prevent the transmission of respiratory illnesses,” said Richard Walsh, CEO of CorVent Medical. “We are proud that the RESPOND-19 ventilator expands access to lifesaving respiratory support, in a financially sustainable way, for hospitals and government agencies during this healthcare crisis and beyond.”“With a streamlined interface that can be deployed at moment's notice, the Respond-19 ventilator allows clinicians to quickly meet the clinically demanding needs in a dynamic critical care setting, which was further exasperated by the pandemic,” said Professor Felix Herth, MD, pulmonologist and medical director of Thoraxklinik-Heidelberg University Hospital (Germany). “The system's advanced antiviral protection makes the Respond-19 ventilator an invaluable resource for limiting viral spread, protecting physicians and staff.”