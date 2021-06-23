We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Wound Care App Integrates with Hospital EHRs

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Jun 2021
Print article
Image: The SMART wound documentation app (Photo courtesy of Cerner)
A full-service wound care charting module leverages FHIR (HL7's latest standard) wound documentation into a hospital's electronic health record (EHR) system.

The Intellicure (The Woodlands, TX, USA) SMART wound documentation app is designed to bridge the existing technology gap between wound centers and the Cerner (North Kansas City, MO, USA) Millennium EHR. The app also helps physicians improve healing rates by as much as 10% by implementing Intellicure's clinical decision support engines, which use data from millions of wound records to build best practice and treatment suggestions.

The app automatically identifies the most appropriate diagnosis codes and calculates the most accurate service code (E/M) levels, speeding up the charting process and improving reimbursements by as much as 25%, while minimizing audit risks, as the documentation substantiates the treatment delivered. The app can also be used to order supplies (OrderTrak) directly from the chart as well as capture and upload wound images using any mobile device. Intellicure's app integrates U.S Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recognized quality measures from the US Wound Registry.

“Improving the lives of patients by changing the way health care is practiced has been at the forefront of Intellicure's mission since we formed the company. Our SMART app is the first of its kind and patients will have better outcomes as a result,” said David Walker, CEO of Intellicure. “Intellicure's app allows clinicians to work in one system, while accessing tools that facilitate faster charting, better workflow, and increased profitability.”

An essential part of weekly wound assessment is measuring the wound, and consistent technique is vital for accuracy. The most common type of measurement is manual linear measurement, also known as the “clock” method, measuring the longest length, greatest width, and greatest depth of the wound, using the body as the face of an imaginary clock. However, such linear methods are inaccurate, as they do not take into account changes in wound shape and depth.

