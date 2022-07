Single Cassette for Measurement of Lactate and Blood Gas Aids Rapid Sepsis Diagnosis

Measurement of lactate levels has assumed significant importance for the diagnosis of severe cases of COVID-19. Being a useful marker of sepsis, elevated lactate levels can indicate how serious the septic shock is. An early diagnosis of sepsis has a substantial impact on the patient’s outcome, and continuous measurement of lactate levels provides useful information about the individual's condition when treating sepsis with a concomitant COVID-19 infection. Now, an individually wrapped, disposable, single-use cassette that measures lactate, pH, PCO2, PO2, tHb, and SO2 in whole blood could be an important diagnostic tool for severe cases of COVID-19.

The OPTI B-Lac Cassette from OPTI Medical Systems (Roswell, GA, USA) offers measurement of lactate and blood gas on one cassette for rapid results in just minutes. The OPTI B-Lac Cassette measures lactate, pH, PCO2, PO2, tHb, and SO2 in whole blood, to assist in quick diagnosis at the point of care. It offers true measurement of total hemoglobin using optical reflectance technology. The individually wrapped, disposable, single-use cassette contains all of the elements needed for calibration, sample measurement, and waste containment.

The OPTI B-Lac Cassette can be used exclusively on the OPTI CCA-TS2 portable blood gas and electrolyte analyzer which uses OPTI Medical’s optical fluorescence technology. This unique, patented technology does not use electrodes or contact points, thus eliminating the need for costly electrode maintenance. The OPTI CCA-TS2 analyzer provides lab-quality results with zero standby cost. The single-use consumable is only used during a measurement and safely locks waste inside. To help meet exact testing needs, the OPTI CCA-TS2 analyzer has a variety of cassette configurations available. Each cassette comes individually wrapped, in cartons of 25, reducing the potential for consumable waste.

