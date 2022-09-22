We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Injectable Hydrogel for Plugging Aneurysms Advances Treatment of Vascular Conditions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Sep 2022
Image: Injectable toothpaste-like biomaterials can be used for treating aneurysms (Photo courtesy of Terasaki Institute)
Image: Injectable toothpaste-like biomaterials can be used for treating aneurysms (Photo courtesy of Terasaki Institute)

Aneurysms are weaknesses in the venous walls that require immediate attention, as they can result in the ballooning and bursting of the blood vessels. These critical medical conditions are often treated using catheter-delivered blocking agents. The blocking agents are delivered into the vessels to stop blood flow in the affected area until the vessel wall can heal. The blocking material can then be removed or allowed to degrade naturally. Existing therapies involve the placement of platinum or stainless- steel coils, but these require specialized catheters and equipment to place and detach them and can also move to other places within the blood vessels. Another procedure is to attach clips to partition off the aneurysm, but this requires open surgery and can cause narrowing of arteries due to vasoconstriction. Still other methods involve the use of liquid blocking agents injected into the blood vessels which subsequently solidify. But these agents often leak during injection, and they can also impose toxic effects and necrosis in the surrounding tissues.

Now, researchers at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI, Los Angeles, CA, USA) have developed an injectable shear-thinning hydrogel (STH) that exhibits enhanced cohesive strength that resists fragmentation, even when subjected to strong, pulsating liquid flows found within the body. These shear-thinning materials behave like toothpaste in that when force is applied, they act like a solution, but when the force is removed, they retain their structure. Previous versions of STHs were subject to fragmentation and even disintegration when subjected to the high fluidic flow rates in a real-life aneurysm.

The research team began by formulating a gelatin-based STH with nanoparticles added for reinforcement of shear-thinning capabilities, mechanical stiffness, and physiological stability. They also added a highly charged chemical to the mix in order to impart cohesion without sacrificing injectability. In testing the STH-filled vessels under constant and pulsating buffer flows for up to four days, the researchers were able to observe and quantify retention of the STH plugs. They found that the plugs had successful retention without fragmentation within the simulated blood vessels, while maintaining its injectability and shear-thinning properties. Further tests revealed that STH caused no cellular damage or red blood cell lysis occurred, demonstrating its safe usage for treatment of vascular conditions.

“This improved shear-thinning hydrogel can withstand the real-life pulsating flows of the body and offers a significant advancement in treating critical vascular conditions,” said Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D., TIBI’s Director and CEO. “It can pave the way for developing the next generation of injectable biomaterials.”

Related Links:
Terasaki Institute 


IIR Middle East

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
AI Medical Simulation Platform Helps Surgeons Learn Procedures through Immersive...
Image: Artificial intelligence could help narrow heart attack gender gap (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks in Women

Previous research has shown that women in the UK who have a heart attack receive poorer care than men at every stage. Women were 50% more likely to receive a wrong initial diagnosis, highlighting the need... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
World’s First Surgical Guidance System Incorporates AI and AR
Surgical Visualization Platform Brings Together Multiple Observation Modes for F...
Caterpillar-Like Soft Magnetic Millirobot Could Perform Minimally Invasive Surgery...
Image: New endoscope uses bendable GRIN lens for 3D microscopy (Photo courtesy of Harvard Medical School)

Needle-Like Flexible Imaging Endoscope Could Improve Biopsies

Flexible graded index (GRIN) lens, originally developed for the telecommunications industry, are commonly used to perform fluorescence microscopy approaches that can image deep into tissues.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Medical Camera Market Driven by Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Telefex Acquires Bariatric Stapling Technology Innovator
Higher Efficacy of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Driving Adoption in ICUs and...
Image: The IHF Awards 2022 finalists have been announced with entries in seven categories (Photo courtesy of IHF)

International Hospital Federation Awards 2022 Finalists Announced

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) has announced the finalists of the IHF Awards 2022 after scoring entries in seven categories. This year, more than 400 entries were submitted... Read more

