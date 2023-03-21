We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
23 Mar 2023 - 26 Mar 2023
KIMES 2023 – Korea International Medical & Hospital Equipment Show
25 Mar 2023 - 29 Mar 2023
UltraCon 2023 – Annual Meeting of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM)
29 Mar 2023 - 01 Apr 2023
SAGES 2023 – Annual Meeting of Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons

Injectable Hydrogel Allows Scientists to Grow Electrodes inside Body

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Mar 2023
Print article
Image: Using the injectable gel, the researchers were able to grow electrodes in living tissue (Photo courtesy of Linköping University)
Image: Using the injectable gel, the researchers were able to grow electrodes in living tissue (Photo courtesy of Linköping University)

Understanding complex biological functions, combating brain diseases, and developing interfaces between humans and machines all depend on linking electronics to biological tissue. Conventional bioelectronics, developed in parallel with the semiconductor industry, have a fixed and static design that is challenging, if not impossible, to combine with living biological signal systems. To address this issue, researchers have devised a method for creating soft and substrate-free electronically conductive materials in living tissue. Using a gel containing enzymes as "assembly molecules," researchers were able to grow electrodes in the tissue of zebrafish and medicinal leeches, bridging the gap between biology and technology.

In a groundbreaking study, researchers at Linköping University (Linköping, Sweden), Lund University (Lund, Sweden), and University of Gothenburg (Gothenburg, Sweden) have shown that electrodes can be triggered by the body's endogenous molecules without the need for genetic modification or external signals like light or electrical energy - a requirement in previous experiments. The researchers' achievement marks the first time that a successful formation of electrodes has been observed without resorting to such interventions. The study establishes a new paradigm in bioelectronics, where future injection of a viscous gel instead of implanted physical objects will suffice to stimulate electronic processes in the body.

The researchers' study also demonstrated that the method is capable of targeting the electronically conducting material to specific biological substructures to create appropriate interfaces for nerve stimulation. In the long run, fully integrated electronic circuits may be developed in living organisms using this method. The team from Lund University successfully created electrodes in the brain, heart, and tail fins of zebrafish and around the nervous tissue of medicinal leeches without causing harm to the animals during the injection of the gel that formed the electrodes. Their experiment was not without its challenges, however, and it took the researchers many years to figure out the ideal combination of substances and gel structure needed to form electrodes in these areas.

“Contact with the body’s substances changes the structure of the gel and makes it electrically conductive, which it isn’t before injection. Depending on the tissue, we can also adjust the composition of the gel to get the electrical process going,” said Xenofon Strakosas, researcher at LOE and Lund University and one of the study's main authors.

“Our results open up for completely new ways of thinking about biology and electronics. We still have a range of problems to solve, but this study is a good starting point for future research,” added Hanne Biesmans, PhD student at LOE and one of the main authors.

Related Links:
Linköping University
Lund University
University of Gothenburg 

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
Premium Ultrasound Scanner
ARIETTA 850
New
Mammography Illuminator
Mammoline
New
Orthopedic Traction Set
OM-520
New
Digital Radiography System
Moviplan iC DR

Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease
AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator ...
Image: The WHO has conditionally recommended the use of algorithms in assisting with pediatric tuberculosis diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis (TB) continues to be one of the most prevalent causes of death among younger populations worldwide. Research indicates that over 96% of the deadly TB cases in children under the age of 15... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Noninvasive, Continuous Hemoglobin Monitoring Helps Clinicians Better Manage Per...
Robotic Bronchoscopy Enables Doctors to Biopsy Lung Nodules from Hard-to-Reach A...
Revolutionary System Maps and Ablates Atrial Arrhythmias and Provides Real-Time ...
Image: Lighting up tumors could help surgeons remove them more precisely (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

‘Molecular Imaging’ Lights up Tumors for Surgeons to Enable Precise Removal

Neuroblastoma is a devastating form of childhood cancer that accounts for 8-10% of all childhood cancers and roughly 15% of all childhood deaths from cancer. Sadly, in almost one-third of cases, the cancer... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Novel Non-Sputum Based Technology Quickly and Easily Detects Active TB
Rapid PCR Diagnostic Test for STIs Provides Accurate Results in Less than 30 Minutes...
Compact POCT Platform Unlocks Multiplexing Potential of Real-Time PCR
Image: An affordable and easy to use breathalyzer can accurately detect infectious diseases to help millions of people (Photo courtesy of Noze)

World's First Breathalyzer to Detect Infectious Diseases

Healthcare screenings and diagnostics can be a hassle - they take up time, are invasive, expensive, and may not be equally accessible to all social groups. However, the air that we exhale is a rich source... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion...
Image: The demand for endometrial ablation devices is increasing due to rising prevalence of gynecological disorders (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders

Gynecological disorders, such as menorrhagia, PCOD, abnormal vaginal bleeding, affect millions of women globally every year and are on the rise. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) is the most common disorder... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE