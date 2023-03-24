Game-Changing Endovascular Device-Based Approach Helps Patients Suffering From Heart Failure

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Crocodile-Skin-Inspired Omnidirectionally Stretchable Pressure Sensor Could Find Diverse Healthcare Applications
- Injectable Hydrogel Allows Scientists to Grow Electrodes inside Body
- First Ever Wearable Sensor Detects and Monitors Muscle Atrophy
- World's First Bedside EEG Device Detects Acute Brain Failure in Hospitalized Patients
- New Technology Uses Bio-Printed ‘Patches’ to Repair Damaged Heart Tissue
- Blue Light Cystoscopy Significantly Decreases Recurrence Risk in Bladder Cancer Patients
- ‘Molecular Imaging’ Lights up Tumors for Surgeons to Enable Precise Removal
- Noninvasive, Continuous Hemoglobin Monitoring Helps Clinicians Better Manage Perioperative Bleeding
- Robotic Bronchoscopy Enables Doctors to Biopsy Lung Nodules from Hard-to-Reach Areas
- Revolutionary System Maps and Ablates Atrial Arrhythmias and Provides Real-Time Feedback
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
- Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER
- Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use
- Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Chronic Diseases and Hospitals
- Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion Annually
- Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
- Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2032
- AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis
- Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease
- AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
- AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator Support
- AI Solution for Echocardiography to Revolutionize Diagnosis of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction
- Portable PCR Molecular Analyzer Delivers Time-Critical Results in Near-Patient Setting
- Handheld Immunoanalyzer Performs Laboratory Tests near Patient without Sacrificing Sensitivity and Precision
- Point-of-Care MDx System Enables Simple, Fast and Accurate Diagnosis in Near Patient Setting
- Near-Patient Molecular Test Outperforms Other Rapid Measures for Sepsis Diagnosis
- World's First Breathalyzer to Detect Infectious Diseases
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- Crocodile-Skin-Inspired Omnidirectionally Stretchable Pressure Sensor Could Find Diverse Healthcare Applications
- Injectable Hydrogel Allows Scientists to Grow Electrodes inside Body
- First Ever Wearable Sensor Detects and Monitors Muscle Atrophy
- World's First Bedside EEG Device Detects Acute Brain Failure in Hospitalized Patients
- New Technology Uses Bio-Printed ‘Patches’ to Repair Damaged Heart Tissue
- Blue Light Cystoscopy Significantly Decreases Recurrence Risk in Bladder Cancer Patients
- ‘Molecular Imaging’ Lights up Tumors for Surgeons to Enable Precise Removal
- Noninvasive, Continuous Hemoglobin Monitoring Helps Clinicians Better Manage Perioperative Bleeding
- Robotic Bronchoscopy Enables Doctors to Biopsy Lung Nodules from Hard-to-Reach Areas
- Revolutionary System Maps and Ablates Atrial Arrhythmias and Provides Real-Time Feedback
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
- Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER
- Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use
- Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Chronic Diseases and Hospitals
- Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion Annually
- Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
- Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2032
- AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis
- Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease
- AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
- AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator Support
- AI Solution for Echocardiography to Revolutionize Diagnosis of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
- Portable PCR Molecular Analyzer Delivers Time-Critical Results in Near-Patient Setting
- Handheld Immunoanalyzer Performs Laboratory Tests near Patient without Sacrificing Sensitivity and Precision
- Point-of-Care MDx System Enables Simple, Fast and Accurate Diagnosis in Near Patient Setting
- Near-Patient Molecular Test Outperforms Other Rapid Measures for Sepsis Diagnosis
- World's First Breathalyzer to Detect Infectious Diseases