We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Rigel Medical - Seaward

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
27 Apr 2023 - 30 Apr 2023
CAR 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting – Canadian Association of Radiologists
27 Apr 2023 - 29 Apr 2023
123rd Congress of the Japan Surgical Society (JSS)
27 Apr 2023 - 30 Apr 2023
JPR 2023 – 53rd São Paulo Conference on Radiology & 25th Meeting of the Latin American Congress of Pediatric Radiology

World-First Ingestible Gas-Sensing Capsule Could Revolutionize Diagnosis and Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Apr 2023
Print article
Image: The Atmo Gas Capsule is a world-first solution to accurately profile the gases within the gut (Photo courtesy of Atmo)
Image: The Atmo Gas Capsule is a world-first solution to accurately profile the gases within the gut (Photo courtesy of Atmo)

Gut disorders are among the most common health issues worldwide, affecting tens of millions of people. Current diagnostic methods for gastrointestinal disorders are often invasive or rely on subjective symptom reports and questionnaires. Existing diagnostic techniques, such as aspiration, biopsy, endoscopy, motility pills, imaging pills, and breath testing, all have limitations. Gases serve as crucial biomarkers for disease, dysfunction, and dysbiosis, and real-time gas sensing within the gut offers an accurate, convenient way to diagnose common gastrointestinal conditions, such as food intolerances, motility disorders, SIBO, and IBS. Now, a gas-sensing capsule capable of measuring the concentration of various gases at the source of production in the gastrointestinal tract in real-time could revolutionize testing for gastrointestinal disorders.

The Atmo Gas Capsule from Atmo Biosciences (Box Hill, VIC, Australia) is a world-first solution for accurately profiling gases within the gut to improve diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders. When ingested, the gas-sensing capsule electronically collects essential data about the human gastrointestinal system by detecting gases in real-time from known locations within the gut, using these biomarkers for diagnosis. This approach leads to targeted treatment, earlier symptom relief, and reduced healthcare costs. The ingestible capsule could serve as a diagnostic tool for various gut disorders, from motility disorders, IBS, and IBD to liver disease.

The Atmo Gas Capsule's 2cm-long polymer shell houses gas sensors, a temperature sensor, a microcontroller, a radio-frequency transmitter, and button-sized silver-oxide batteries. The gas sensors are enclosed within a unique membrane that permits gas entry while protecting against stomach acid and digestive juices. The technology functions by adjusting the heating elements of the sensors to measure different gases, and the data can be transmitted to a mobile phone. Oxygen concentrations are used to track the capsule's progress throughout the gastrointestinal tract. Data is sent in real-time to a portable receiver, which then transmits the information via Bluetooth to a cellphone, enabling easy monitoring by users and doctors. Atmo is preparing to initiate a multi-site pivotal study to support a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submission for the use of its gas-sensing capsule in assessing gastrointestinal motility.

Related Links:
Atmo Biosciences

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
Enteral Feeding Pump
SENTINELplus
New
Phototherapy Equipment
BILICRYSTAL MONO.3
New
Medical Suction Pump
Vacuson 60/40
New
Gonadal Diaper
RP274

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine...
New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis
Image: ML algorithm uses hospital data and social determinants of health data to diagnose a stroke (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy

Stroke is one of the most frequently misdiagnosed medical conditions, and prompt detection is crucial for effective treatment. Patients treated within an hour of symptom onset have a higher chance of survival... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Approach Limits Damage in Patients Following Brain...
Disruptive Technology Enables Endoscopists to Measure Polyps More Accurately
New Artificial Intelligence System Improves Surgeon Performance
Image: The Paradigm surgical navigation platform has received US FDA 510(k) clearance (Photo courtesy of Proprio)

First Light Field-Enabled Spine Surgery Navigation Platform Reduces Need for Intraoperative Radiation

The surgical ecosystem urgently requires innovative technology to deliver insightful, real-time information to surgeons, operating room staff, and hospitals. An advanced surgical navigation platform now... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
Image: Serenus.AI`s solution is currently available for most common elective surgeries and Oncology treatments (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay

The medical authorizations market is plagued by inefficiencies, leading to delays in care, resource waste, overuse of services, and inconvenience for all parties involved. All that could change with the... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable UTI Testing Platform Brings Lab-Quality Molecular Diagnostics to Point-...
Game Changing Immunoassay Platform Redefines POC Diagnostics on Every Level
Portable, Pocket-Sized A1c Testing Device Delivers Results in 5 Minutes From Single...
Image: PA-100 AST System (Photo courtesy of Sysmex Europe)

Automated Urine Analyzer Offers Fast, Sensitive and Precise AST in Near-Patient Settings

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are highly prevalent infectious diseases, impacting an estimated 150 million people worldwide. Typically, these infections are treated with antimicrobial drugs.... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological ...
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
The global POC molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023-2031 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient Testing

Molecular diagnostics have long been used by medical professionals in laboratories and healthcare settings. However, the high cost, time-consuming nature, and delayed results of these diagnostics have... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE