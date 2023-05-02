Next-Gen Miniaturized, Leadless Pacemakers Offer Longer Battery Life and Easier Programming

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- AI-Based System to Recommend Clinical Treatments for Sepsis Patients in ICU
- Breathable, Antimicrobial Smart Fabrics Made of Liquid Metal Could Monitor ECG Heart Signals
- Minimally Invasive Technique Demonstrates Positive Surgical Outcome in Treatment of Hemorrhagic Strokes
- World-First Ingestible Gas-Sensing Capsule Could Revolutionize Diagnosis and Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Innovative Three-Step Ablation Strategy for Atrial Fibrillation Improves Patient Outcomes
- First of Its Kind Handheld Digital Tensioning Device for Robotically-Enabled Total Knee Arthroplasty Reduces Variability
- First Light Field-Enabled Spine Surgery Navigation Platform Reduces Need for Intraoperative Radiation
- Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Approach Limits Damage in Patients Following Brain Tumor Surgery
- Disruptive Technology Enables Endoscopists to Measure Polyps More Accurately
- New Artificial Intelligence System Improves Surgeon Performance
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
- Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER
- Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use
- Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders
- Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Chronic Diseases and Hospitals
- Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion Annually
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
- AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
- Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine Hospital Tests
- New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis
- Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease
- Portable UTI Testing Platform Brings Lab-Quality Molecular Diagnostics to Point-Of-Care Settings
- Game Changing Immunoassay Platform Redefines POC Diagnostics on Every Level
- Portable, Pocket-Sized A1c Testing Device Delivers Results in 5 Minutes From Single Blood Drop
- Fast and Innovative Multiplex PCR Platform Meets Infectious Disease Patient Needs at Point-of-Care
- 30-Minute Molecular Assay to Revolutionize Tuberculosis Diagnosis within Near Patient Settings
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- AI-Based System to Recommend Clinical Treatments for Sepsis Patients in ICU
- Breathable, Antimicrobial Smart Fabrics Made of Liquid Metal Could Monitor ECG Heart Signals
- Minimally Invasive Technique Demonstrates Positive Surgical Outcome in Treatment of Hemorrhagic Strokes
- World-First Ingestible Gas-Sensing Capsule Could Revolutionize Diagnosis and Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Innovative Three-Step Ablation Strategy for Atrial Fibrillation Improves Patient Outcomes
- First of Its Kind Handheld Digital Tensioning Device for Robotically-Enabled Total Knee Arthroplasty Reduces Variability
- First Light Field-Enabled Spine Surgery Navigation Platform Reduces Need for Intraoperative Radiation
- Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Approach Limits Damage in Patients Following Brain Tumor Surgery
- Disruptive Technology Enables Endoscopists to Measure Polyps More Accurately
- New Artificial Intelligence System Improves Surgeon Performance
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
- Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER
- Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use
- Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders
- Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Chronic Diseases and Hospitals
- Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion Annually
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
- AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
- Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine Hospital Tests
- New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis
- Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
- Portable UTI Testing Platform Brings Lab-Quality Molecular Diagnostics to Point-Of-Care Settings
- Game Changing Immunoassay Platform Redefines POC Diagnostics on Every Level
- Portable, Pocket-Sized A1c Testing Device Delivers Results in 5 Minutes From Single Blood Drop
- Fast and Innovative Multiplex PCR Platform Meets Infectious Disease Patient Needs at Point-of-Care
- 30-Minute Molecular Assay to Revolutionize Tuberculosis Diagnosis within Near Patient Settings