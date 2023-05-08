We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
10 May 2023 - 13 May 2023
Vietnam Medi-Pharm Hanoi 2023
12 May 2023 - 16 May 2023
ESTRO 2023 – Annual Congress of the European Society of Radiology & Oncology
12 May 2023 - 14 May 2023
ECCC Dubai 2023 – 18th Emirates Critical Care Conference

New AACC Procalcitonin Testing Guidance to Improve Care for Patients with Bacterial Infections

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 May 2023
Print article
Illustration
Illustration

Although procalcitonin tests have been employed in Europe for years, they were only introduced in the U.S. in 2017 when the FDA approved their use for guiding antibiotic treatment and predicting the likelihood of death within 28 days for sepsis patients. Given their recent arrival in the U.S., there remains uncertainty about the appropriate use of these tests, which are sometimes ordered in clinically inapplicable situations. To address this issue, new guidance offers a comprehensive analysis of procalcitonin research and its limitations, aiming to improve testing and treatment practices.

The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC, Washington, DC, USA) has released expert guidance on procalcitonin testing, a blood marker used to detect severe bacterial infections and sepsis. This guidance aims to provide clarity for clinicians and laboratory professionals, enhancing the treatment of critically ill patients and those with specific lower respiratory infections. The document tackles key questions related to procalcitonin usage in managing adult, pediatric, and newborn patients with suspected sepsis and/or bacterial infections, especially those affecting the lower respiratory tract. It also examines the evidence for using these tests to inform antimicrobial treatment decisions and predict patient outcomes.

There is strong evidence supporting procalcitonin testing in guiding clinicians on when to discontinue antibiotic treatment in critically ill patients and those with certain lower respiratory tract infections. The AACC guidance suggests incorporating procalcitonin testing into comprehensive antimicrobial stewardship efforts, involving multidisciplinary teams. Some studies indicate that procalcitonin levels can also help determine when to stop antibiotics in newborns and pediatric patients with suspected sepsis who exhibit clinical improvement. However, the guidance authors believe these studies are insufficient in size to establish standard levels applicable across pediatric populations, given that procalcitonin reference intervals were established for adults. Consequently, if procalcitonin testing is used for these groups, it is important to define pediatric reference intervals or interpretive criteria.

Despite the FDA's approval of procalcitonin tests for predicting 28-day mortality risk in sepsis patients, the guidance does not recommend their routine use for this purpose. This is due to inconsistent procalcitonin cut-offs and clearance parameters, as well as a lack of substantial evidence demonstrating the benefit of estimating 28-day mortality risk for patients with sepsis and lower respiratory tract infections.

"Improved outcomes from [procalcitonin] implementation are more likely to be realized when the test is used in conjunction with antimicrobial stewardship programs, institutional interpretive algorithms, and clinical decision support tools," said the guidance document authors Drs. Allison B. Chambliss, Khushbu Patel, Jessica M. Colón-Franco, Joshua Hayden, Sophie E. Katz, Emi Minejima, and Alison Woodworth. "Successful implementation of clinical [procalcitonin] requires a multidisciplinary effort among laboratorians, pharmacists, and infectious disease providers."

 

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
Enteral Feeding Pump
SENTINELplus
New
X-Ray Wall Stand
PROVERT
New
Stainless Steel Surgical Blades
Sterile Surgical Blades
New
Debridement Tool
SonicOne

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine...
The Unfold AI prostate cancer management platform enables more personalized and precise treatments (Photo courtesy of Avenda Health)

AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location

One in eight men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime. Current treatments often involve treating the entire prostate due to the limitations of MRI technology in identifying the full extent... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI-Based System to Recommend Clinical Treatments for Sepsis Patients in ICU
Breathable, Antimicrobial Smart Fabrics Made of Liquid Metal Could Monitor ECG Heart...
Minimally Invasive Technique Demonstrates Positive Surgical Outcome in Treatment...
Image: The Micra AV and Micra VR transcatheter pacing systems (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)

Next-Gen Miniaturized, Leadless Pacemakers Offer Longer Battery Life and Easier Programming

Heart block, also known as atrioventricular (AV) block, is a condition where the electrical signals between the heart's chambers (the atria and the ventricles) are disrupted. Historically, patients with... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Miniature Robotic Gamma Probe Enables Unprecendented Dexterity and Anatomic Reach...
Pen-Like Device for Real Time Tissue Analysis to Revolutionize Surgical Pathology...
First Endocervical Tissue Sampler for Cervical Cancer Diagnosis Captures Compreh...
Smart coatings on orthopedic implants could repair or replace devices before they fail (Photo courtesy of Beckman Imaging Technology Group)

Smart Surgical Implant Coatings Warn Of Early Device Failure and Prevent Infections

Orthopedic implant infections and device failure pose significant challenges, affecting up to 10% of patients. Existing approaches to combat infections have significant drawbacks, as biofilms can form... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
Image: Serenus.AI`s solution is currently available for most common elective surgeries and Oncology treatments (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay

The medical authorizations market is plagued by inefficiencies, leading to delays in care, resource waste, overuse of services, and inconvenience for all parties involved. All that could change with the... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Automated Urine Analyzer Offers Fast, Sensitive and Precise AST in Near-Patient ...
Portable UTI Testing Platform Brings Lab-Quality Molecular Diagnostics to Point-...
Game Changing Immunoassay Platform Redefines POC Diagnostics on Every Level
Image: The single automated device can run hematology, clinical chemistry, and immunoassays subsystems in parallel (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Single Automated Analyzer to Bring Full Suite of Diagnostics to Wherever Patients Are

Timely and accurate diagnostics can enhance patient care by making it more informed, personalized, and proactive. Now, a novel platform that delivers swift results using minimal blood volumes incorporates... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological ...
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
The global POC molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023-2031 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient Testing

Molecular diagnostics have long been used by medical professionals in laboratories and healthcare settings. However, the high cost, time-consuming nature, and delayed results of these diagnostics have... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE