We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
16 May 2023 - 20 May 2023
SPR 2023 – Annual Meeting of the Society for Pediatric Radiology
17 May 2023 - 19 May 2023
KIHE 2023 – Kazakhstan International Healthcare Exhibition
19 May 2023 - 24 May 2023
ATS 2023 – International Conference of the American Thoracic Society

Wearable ECG Monitor Enables Highly Accurate, Sensitive and Specific Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 May 2023
Print article
Image: A new ECG monitor can help improve healthcare efficiency (Photo courtesy of Northwestern Medicine)
Image: A new ECG monitor can help improve healthcare efficiency (Photo courtesy of Northwestern Medicine)

Atrial fibrillation (AF), the most prevalent tachyarrhythmia, is linked to increased stroke risk. However, diagnosing AF is clinically challenging due to its asymptomatic and intermittent nature. Portable single-channel ECG devices provide a more efficient method for AF screening compared to 24-hour Holter monitoring. Now, a wearable ECG and movement sensor can help catch arrhythmias that are often missed in 24-hour Holter measurements.

Movesense Medical from Movesense Ltd. (Vantaa, Finland) is a compact wearable sensor designed to measure single-channel ECG, heart rate, heart rate variability, and human motion. Due to its discreet design and ease of use, Movesense Medical is particularly useful for remote patient monitoring and other telemedicine applications. Patients can use the device independently, reducing the burden on healthcare staff and facilitating monitoring as required. It can serve as a supplement to traditional, costlier Holter monitors, thereby freeing up healthcare professionals for other tasks. In ECG monitoring, it assists in detecting arrhythmias that 24-hour Holter measurements often miss.

Movesense Medical is designed for single-channel ambulatory ECG measurement and precise quantitative data on human movement. It allows for the examination of the human heart and the effects of body condition, disease, or injury on the movement system. Movesense Medical is programmable and can run custom algorithms to process data locally on the sensor. It transmits the measured signals to other devices for storage, visualization, and further data analysis. The validated 1-lead ECG, heart rate, and heart rate intervals offered by Movesense Medical are ready to be integrated with existing health applications. The outcome is an affordable, lightweight, wearable heart monitoring solution suitable for field, home, and clinical settings. It's also the first MDR certified chest strap ECG and heart rate monitor, and one of the first ECG devices overall to achieve MDR certification.

“The MDR certification of the Movesense MD sensor is a major milestone for Movesense and our EU customers, as it enables large-scale clinical use of the device and allows ECG monitoring for larger patient groups and in new usage situations,” said Movesense CEO Jussi Kaasinen.

Related Links:
Movesense Ltd. 

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
Enteral Feeding Pump
SENTINELplus
New
Medical Suction Pump
Vacuson 60/40
New
HD Imaging Platform
VERSA
New
Surgical Light
HyLED 7 Series

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Image: The AI tool can also tackle dangerous inequalities in heart attack diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients

The accepted standard for diagnosing myocardial infarction, or heart attack, involves assessing the blood for troponin levels. However, this approach applies the same benchmark for all patients, failing... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Innovative Cranial Access Drill Improves Neurosurgical Safety in ICU
New Minimally Invasive Prostate Biopsy Procedure Improves Cancer Detection
Robotic Surgery System Enables Groundbreaking Maneuvers in Endoscopic/Endoluminal...
Image: ROSA ONE Brain can increase the speed for multiple trajectory neurosurgical cases (Photo courtesy of Zimmer Biomet)

Robotic Platform Assists Surgeons in Performing Fast, Accurate and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery

Traditional neurosurgery typically involves a craniotomy, a highly invasive method that can lead to extended recovery periods, pain, and scarring. Now, a robotic solution aids surgeons in planning and... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System ...
Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
Image: iQueue for Operating Rooms maximizes OR access by optimizing block and open time (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity

For healthcare organizations, optimizing operating room (OR) utilization during prime time hours is a complex challenge. Surgeons and clinics face difficulties in finding available slots for booking cases,... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable POCT Immunofluorescence Analyzer Makes Testing Smarter, Faster and More...
Single Automated Analyzer to Bring Full Suite of Diagnostics to Wherever Patients...
Automated Urine Analyzer Offers Fast, Sensitive and Precise AST in Near-Patient ...
Image: EsoGuard allows for the detection of BE and EAC in a simple office-based procedure without endoscopy (Photo courtesy of Lucid Diagnostics)

DNA Test Detects Esophageal Precancer and Cancer at POC without Endoscopy

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a medical condition commonly referred to as chronic heartburn, is characterized by the upward movement of digestive liquid from the stomach into the esophagus, leading... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological ...
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
The global POC molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023-2031 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient Testing

Molecular diagnostics have long been used by medical professionals in laboratories and healthcare settings. However, the high cost, time-consuming nature, and delayed results of these diagnostics have... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE