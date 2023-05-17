We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
19 May 2023 - 24 May 2023
ATS 2023 – International Conference of the American Thoracic Society
21 May 2023 - 24 May 2023
91st EAS Congress 2023 – European Atherosclerosis Society
23 May 2023 - 26 May 2023
Hospitalar 2023

AI Technology for Automated Assessment of Coronary Angiograms to Reduce Invasive Testing

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 May 2023
Print article
Image: Artificial intelligence can reduce invasive testing and improve cardiac diagnostics (Photo courtesy of Freepik)
Image: Artificial intelligence can reduce invasive testing and improve cardiac diagnostics (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Coronary heart disease is the primary cause of death in adults globally. Coronary angiography is a standard diagnostic procedure that influences virtually all relevant clinical choices, from medication prescriptions to coronary bypass surgery. In many instances, quantifying the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) at the time of coronary angiography is essential for enhancing clinical decisions and treatment plans, especially when the angiography is carried out due to potentially fatal acute coronary syndromes (ACS). As the left ventricle is the main pumping part of the heart, assessing the ejection fraction in this chamber offers crucial details about the percentage of blood leaving the heart with each contraction. Currently, an extra-invasive procedure, known as left ventriculography, is required to measure LVEF during angiography, which involves inserting a catheter into the left ventricle and injecting a contrast dye. This procedure carries additional risks and increases contrast exposure. Now, researchers have developed automated assessment of coronary angiograms to reduce risk and minimize the need for invasive testing.

In a new study, researchers at University of California San Francisco (San Francisco, CA, USA) and the Montreal Heart Institute (Montreal, Canada) aimed to examine whether deep neural networks (DNNs), a type of AI algorithm, could predict cardiac pump function from standard angiogram videos. They created and tested a DNN named CathEF to estimate LVEF from coronary angiograms of the heart's left side. The team conducted a cross-sectional study of 4042 adult angiograms matched with corresponding transthoracic echocardiograms (TTEs) from 3679 UCSF patients. They trained a video-based neural network to estimate reduced LVEF (equal to or less than 40%) and to predict the LVEF percentage from standard angiogram videos of the left coronary artery.

The findings indicated that CathEF accurately predicted LVEF, displaying strong correlations with echocardiographic LVEF measurements, which is the typical noninvasive clinical method. The model was also externally validated in real-world angiograms. It performed well across diverse patient demographics and clinical conditions, including acute coronary syndromes and varying degrees of renal function - groups of patients who may be less suitable for the standard left ventriculogram procedure. The researchers are now conducting further research to test this algorithm at the point of care and assess its influence on the clinical workflow in patients experiencing heart attacks. To that end, they have initiated a multi-center prospective validation study in patients with ACS to compare the performance of CathEF and the left ventriculogram with TTEs performed within 7 days of ACS.

“This work demonstrates that AI technology has the potential to reduce the need for invasive testing and improve the diagnostic capabilities of cardiologists, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life,” said senior author and UCSF cardiologist Geoff Tison, MD, MPH.

Related Links:
UC San Francisco 
Montreal Heart Institute 

Visit expo >
New
Gold Supplier
Ultrasound Phantom
Multi-Purpose Multi-Tissue Ultrasound Phantom - Model 040GSE
New
Multipurpose Radiography System
NeuVision 460
New
Mobile X-Ray Table
X Mobil
New
Dosimetry Software
BEAMSCAN Software 4.5

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Image: The AI tool can also tackle dangerous inequalities in heart attack diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients

The accepted standard for diagnosing myocardial infarction, or heart attack, involves assessing the blood for troponin levels. However, this approach applies the same benchmark for all patients, failing... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Ingestible Intestinal Capsule Non-Invasively Analyzes Bacteria and Viruses in Di...
Breakthrough Solution Could Dramatically Reduce Deaths from Childbirth-Related B...
Next Gen Digital Colposcope with AI Capabilities Redefines Cervical Cancer Screening...
Image: A new ECG monitor can help improve healthcare efficiency (Photo courtesy of Northwestern Medicine)

Wearable ECG Monitor Enables Highly Accurate, Sensitive and Specific Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AF), the most prevalent tachyarrhythmia, is linked to increased stroke risk. However, diagnosing AF is clinically challenging due to its asymptomatic and intermittent nature.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
AI-Powered Planning Software and Data Visualization Platform Help Personalize Ro...
World’s Smallest Insertable Cardiac Monitor Shows 10-Fold Increase in AF Detection...
New 3D Printing and Hydrogel Technology to Improve Biomedical Implants
Image: R-One+ robotic assistance platform (Photo courtesy of Robocath)

New Robotic Platform Makes Coronary Angioplasty Procedures Easier and Safer

Coronary heart disease is a common condition that arises due to blocked or narrowed coronary arteries. Coronary angioplasty is a procedure used to widen these arteries. Although these procedures are generally... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System ...
Image: Integration of generative AI into healthcare can increase productivity and enhance patient care (Photo courtesy of Microsoft)

Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare

Top industry experts have underscored the immediate requirement for healthcare systems and hospitals to respond to severe cost and margin pressures. Close to half of U.S. hospitals ended 2022 in the red... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Novel PCR Testing Device Represents Technological Leap in POC Infectious Disease...
Rapid POC Salivary Diagnostic Technology Shows Potential for Detecting Various D...
DNA Test Detects Esophageal Precancer and Cancer at POC without Endoscopy
Image: DASH (Diagnostic Analyzer for Specific Hybridization) quantitative PCR system (Photo courtesy of Minute Molecular)

Ultrafast, Low-Cost Point-of-Care PCR Testing System Provides Central Lab Precision in 15 Minutes

Despite the rapid progress in medical testing, there's still a pressing demand for improved diagnostic and screening tools for infectious bacterial and viral pathogens. Currently, nucleic acid amplification... Read more

Business

view channel
Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient...
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological ...
Image: The global surgical table market is expected to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2031 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global Surgical Table Market Driven by Growing Demand from Hospitals

Surgical tables serve as a crucial asset in the operating room, particularly for complex surgeries. Their primary function is to maintain patients in an optimal position for the surgical procedure at hand,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE