Next-Gen Pacemaker with Continuous MRI Sensor Eliminates Device Scans Before and After Exams

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Aug 2023
Image: The first US implantation of the new Amvia Edge pacemaker has been successfully performed (Photo courtesy of BIOTRONIK)
Image: The first US implantation of the new Amvia Edge pacemaker has been successfully performed (Photo courtesy of BIOTRONIK)

Ensuring a seamless MRI experience for patients fitted with pacemakers and streamlining device management in both clinic and MRI settings is vital. However, the current practice of pre- and post-MRI scan programming, which can take up to 28 minutes, contributes to patient wait times and adds complexity for both radiology staff and personnel. A groundbreaking solution has now emerged in the form of a next-generation pacemaker equipped with a dedicated, always-on MRI sensor. This innovative sensor significantly reduces the time burden associated with device management during MRI scans. It automatically detects a patient's entry into an MRI field and seamlessly transitions the device into MRI mode, subsequently restoring its permanent programming upon scan completion. This eliminates the need for pre- or post-scan programming tasks.

Amvia Edge is BIOTRONIK, Inc.’s (Berlin, Germany) next-generation pacemaker family that boasts the transformative MRI Guard 24/7 feature which uses always-on, dedicated sensors to identify a patient's presence in an MRI environment and automatically switch the device to MRI mode. Once the scan is completed, the device automatically reverts to its original programming— thus avoiding repeat visits to the clinic for pre- and post-programming. Since the device's transition to MRI mode is confined to the scan duration, it ensures minimal patient discomfort.

Amvia Edge also features the EarlyCheck tool to simplify clinic workflow by automating pre-discharge checks. This feature sends essential device data and intracardiac electrograms (IEGM) to the BIOTRONIK Home Monitoring Service Center within two hours post-implantation. This eliminates the need for in-person device interrogation. Moreover, the Amvia Edge pacemaker series incorporates Atrial ATP (aATP) technology. This advanced feature responds to stable atrial arrhythmias by delivering multiple automatic therapies. Such interventions can contribute to reducing the atrial tachycardia burden and potentially preventing atrial remodeling. In a significant development, the new Amvia Edge pacemaker from BIOTRONIK has achieved its first successful US implantation.

“MRI Guard 24/7 is a solution for real-world challenges, as we strive to improve safety and increase efficiencies for CIED patients who need MRI access,” said Dr. David Hayes, Chief Medical Officer, BIOTRONIK, Inc. "This new family of devices was designed to optimize workflows and therapies to benefit patients and their care teams, as well as clinicians and staff."

BIOTRONIK, Inc. 

