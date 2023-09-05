We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Innovative Gynecological Speculum Enhances Patient Experience and Physician Ease-of-Use

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Sep 2023
Image: The OneSpec gynecological speculum eliminates painful pressure points and improves visibility (Photo courtesy of Feminora)
Image: The OneSpec gynecological speculum eliminates painful pressure points and improves visibility (Photo courtesy of Feminora)

A conventional vaginal speculum with the familiar duck-bill configuration can lead to discomfort by pinching vaginal tissue, and it can also hinder a physician's view during pelvic examinations. Now, a revolutionary gynecological speculum, redesigned from the ground up, evenly distributes pressure along the vaginal walls, while simultaneously providing examining doctors with a clear line of sight, thus enhancing patient comfort and usability.

Feminora’s (Irvine, CA, USA) OneSpec speculum eliminates uncomfortable pressure points and enhances visibility into the vaginal canal. This company's unique design offers a one-size-fits-all solution that starts as small as a regular-sized tampon to reduce insertion discomfort and goes on to expand to accommodate patients of all sizes, eliminating the need for a trial-and-error approach. In its closed state, the OneSpec starts off at a starting diameter of a tampon measuring 0.5 inches. Given the familiarity of a tampon to most women, this starting size minimizes insertion discomfort. OneSpec exerts 360-degree pressure to prevent pinching and visual obstruction caused by tissue.

The OneSpec can be expanded to a maximum diameter of two inches. This flexibility allows physicians to adjust the speculum's size to fit any patient, eliminating the need for changing devices, as required with conventional speculums. Feminora's OneSpec stands apart from others due to its thoughtful design, addressing numerous concerns and recommendations expressed by both medical practitioners and patients concerning existing speculums. Its user-friendly nature, coupled with its ergonomic advantages and Feminora's one-size-fits-all mechanism, positions OneSpec as a pioneering solution in the areas of gynecology and obstetrics, significantly advancing women's healthcare.

Feminora 

