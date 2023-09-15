We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Nano-Thin Superbug-Slaying Material Integrated into Implants Can Prevent or Heal Bacterial Infections

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Sep 2023
Print article
Image: The ball shapes are bacteria and the “sheet” is black phosphorus, as seen under a microscope (Photo courtesy of RMIT University)
Image: The ball shapes are bacteria and the “sheet” is black phosphorus, as seen under a microscope (Photo courtesy of RMIT University)

Antibiotic resistance is turning into a severe worldwide health crisis, contributing to approximately 700,000 deaths each year. This number could skyrocket to 10 million annual deaths by 2050 if new antibacterial treatments aren't developed. Superbugs, the culprits behind the huge health burdens, are bacteria that have grown resistant to antibiotics. As their resistance increases, it's becoming exceedingly difficult to manage and treat infections caused by these pathogens. Medical professionals globally are urgently seeking alternative ways to treat bacterial infections without relying on antibiotics. Now, researchers have invented a nano-thin superbug-eliminating material that can be used in wound dressings and implants to either prevent or treat bacterial infections.

Black phosphorus is the most stable form of phosphorus, a naturally occurring mineral found in numerous foods. In its ultra-thin form, black phosphorus easily degrades upon contact with oxygen, making it a potent microbe killer. A previous study led by researchers at RMIT University (Melbourne, VC, Australia) had found that when black phosphorus was used in nano-thin coatings on materials like cotton and titanium—common in wound dressings and implants—it effectively killed microbes. Their latest study examined how well this black phosphorus-based nanotechnology could perform in advanced infection treatments and wound healing.

The study found the treatment to be extremely effective, killing more than 99% of bacteria while sparing other cells in biological models. It achieved results comparable to antibiotics in wiping out infections and even promoted quicker wound healing, with wounds showing 80% closure within a week. The superbug-killing nanotechnology by RMIT exhibited rapid antimicrobial action and then self-decomposed after the infection risk was eliminated. It proved effective against a wide spectrum of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, including strains like 'golden staph,' commonly classified as superbugs. RMIT has moved to patent this innovative use of black phosphorus flakes, particularly its applications in wound healing products like gels.

“This is exciting as the treatment was comparable to the ciprofloxacin antibiotic in eradicating wound infection and resulted in accelerated healing, with wounds closing by 80% over seven days,” said lead researcher, Dr. Zlatko Kopecki. “We urgently need to develop new alternative non-antibiotic approaches to treat and manage wound infection. Black phosphorus seems to have hit the spot and we look forward to seeing the translation of this research towards clinical treatment of chronic wounds.”

Related Links:
RMIT University 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Gold Supplier
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Digital Single Channel ECG
ECG-11DII
New
Bone Transport System
Precice Bone Transport System

Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
Image: The model predicts a woman`s likelihood of developing and dying of breast cancer within a decade (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk

Breast cancer screening is a vital tool against the deadly disease, yet it faces its share of challenges. Although it reduces breast cancer-related deaths, it also has the potential to detect non-harmful... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Robotic Guidance and Placement System Designed to Work inside MRI Bore
Robotic-Assisted Percutaneous Ablation System Allows Physicians to Treat Inoperable,...
Novel Bone Transport System Offers Less Invasive Solution to Reduce Complexity of...
Image: The ensoETM device has been granted FDA De Novo marketing authorization (Photo courtesy of Attune Medical)

Simple Single-Use Device Reduces Radiofrequency Ablation-Related Esophageal Injury

Cardiac ablation using radiofrequency energy is commonly employed to correct abnormal heart rhythms in people suffering from atrial fibrillation. This is done by disrupting the faulty electrical pathways... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood...
First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere...
Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes
Image: The new sensor can measure glucose levels in saliva (Photo courtesy of KAUST)

Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring

Diabetes arises when the body fails to regulate its blood glucose levels. Elevated glucose levels can lead to cardiovascular disease and other ailments, making it essential for individuals with diabetes... Read more

Business

view channel
Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and...
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in S...
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Proce...
Image: The GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module is the first-to-market, computer-aided polyp detection system powered by AI (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastrointestinal Conditions

Capsule endoscopy offers a highly efficient and rapid method for screening various gastrointestinal conditions, including obscure GI tract bleeding (OGIB), Crohn's disease, cancer, and small intestine tumors.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE