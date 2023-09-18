We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
RANDOX LABORATORIES

Download Mobile App




Microneedle Skin Patch Enables Cancer Biomarker Sampling for Single-Molecule Measurement

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Sep 2023
Print article
Image: Biomarker molecules can be sampled from melanoma lesions using microneedles (Photo courtesy of Wyss Institute)
Image: Biomarker molecules can be sampled from melanoma lesions using microneedles (Photo courtesy of Wyss Institute)

Patients suffering from melanoma, a severe form of skin cancer where cells that produce pigment grow uncontrollably, have mixed results with current immunotherapies. Over half of these patients do not respond to the available immunotherapy medications, and of those who initially do, many later develop resistance. Therefore, medical professionals need tools to identify which patients are likely to respond positively to the treatment from the outset and which ones will continue or stop responding. Given that skin tumors in melanoma patients are easily accessible, applying immunotherapies directly to the affected area, rather than infusing them through the bloodstream, could be more effective. Moreover, observing how the immune system responds to the treatment directly at the tumor location could lead to more personalized care for patients through continuous and accurate monitoring of various indicators that signal effective immune cell activation and the desired inflammatory response.

Now, a research team including scientists at the Wyss Institute at Harvard University (Boston, MA, USA) has developed an innovative technique that combines a minimally invasive, painless microneedle platform with an ultra-sensitive, single-molecule detection method known as Simoa. These microneedles can absorb fluid that contains biomarkers from deeper skin layers, while the Simoa technology can recognize these often elusive but crucial biomarkers with greater sensitivity than traditional methods. As a proof of concept, the researchers tested their approach in a mouse model of melanoma, treating the cancerous growths with a new kind of therapy. This novel treatment employs focused ultrasound to generate heat and instantly kill tumor cells at the lesion site, and it is paired with a specially designed nanoparticle that activates an inflammation-causing protein known as the stimulator of interferon genes (STING).

The team developed four different Simoa assays to detect molecules whose expression is activated by STING: interferon-b (IFN-b), MCP-1 and KC, which draw immune cells towards the tumors, as well as the broad inflammation marker, interleukin-6 (IL-6). This allowed the researchers to detect these biomarkers in fluid samples collected by the microneedles with sensitivities 100 to 1000 times greater than conventional tests. Importantly, these measurements were in line with other Simoa tests of the same biomarkers in blood samples. The study findings are reported in Advanced Functional Materials.

“Rapid readout of the responses to melanoma therapy using microneedles may enable effective drug screening and patient stratification to maximize therapeutic benefits,” said Wyss Associate Faculty member Natalie Artzi, Ph.D., who led the study.

“The Artzi lab’s remarkable microneedle technology containing engineered nanostructures, in principle, enables both, drug delivery and microsampling – a completely new concept for a theranostic, which provides an ideal, non-invasive and comprehensive solution to melanoma treatment,” said Wyss Core Faculty member David Walt, Ph.D., who had previously developed the Simoa technology, which has ultrasensitive biomarker detection abilities.

Related Links:
Wyss Institute at Harvard University

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Supplier
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Transcutaneous Monitor
TCM5 FLEX
New
All-Lead ECG Workstation
Dixion 1018

Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
Image: The model predicts a woman`s likelihood of developing and dying of breast cancer within a decade (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk

Breast cancer screening is a vital tool against the deadly disease, yet it faces its share of challenges. Although it reduces breast cancer-related deaths, it also has the potential to detect non-harmful... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI-Powered Cardiac Device Identifies Potential Heart Issues Before They Become L...
Nano-Thin Superbug-Slaying Material Integrated into Implants Can Prevent or Heal...
Wearable ECG Patch with Next-Generation Bio-Processor Captures Accurate ECG Wave...
Image: Inspira has announced 510(k) FDA submission of INSPIRA ART100 towards commercialization (Photo courtesy of Inspira)

Cardio-Pulmonary Device Minimizes Dependence on Mechanical Ventilation during Cardiac Surgery

Every year, millions of patients in need of external breathing assistance require ventilation and oxygenation via external mechanical ventilation machinery. These traditional ventilation systems often... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
World’s First Gastroscope with 4.2 MM Working Channel Helps Access Difficult-to-...
Simple Single-Use Device Reduces Radiofrequency Ablation-Related Esophageal Injury...
Robotic Guidance and Placement System Designed to Work inside MRI Bore
Image: The NaviSci System is designed to provide GPS navigation for precise margin control (Photo courtesy of Navigation Sciences)

Precision Surgery System for Early-Stage Lung Cancer Provide Surgeons with Real-Time GPS Guidance

Lung cancer ranks high among global causes of death. Fortunately, more cases—especially of the most common type, non-small cell lung cancer—are being detected at early stages like Stage 1 and Stage 2.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood...
First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere...
Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes
Image: The new sensor can measure glucose levels in saliva (Photo courtesy of KAUST)

Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring

Diabetes arises when the body fails to regulate its blood glucose levels. Elevated glucose levels can lead to cardiovascular disease and other ailments, making it essential for individuals with diabetes... Read more

Business

view channel
Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and...
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in S...
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Proce...
Image: The GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module is the first-to-market, computer-aided polyp detection system powered by AI (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastrointestinal Conditions

Capsule endoscopy offers a highly efficient and rapid method for screening various gastrointestinal conditions, including obscure GI tract bleeding (OGIB), Crohn's disease, cancer, and small intestine tumors.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE